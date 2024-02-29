Agriculture Tire Market Estimated to Reach USD 8.3 billion by 2031, Surging at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global agriculture tire market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for agriculture tire is estimated to reach US$ 8.3 billion by the end of 2031.

As climate variability becomes more pronounced, there is an emerging demand for agriculture tires resilient to extreme weather conditions. Farmers seek tires that can withstand unpredictable climates, ensuring optimal performance in diverse environments.

An eminent driver is the increasing adoption of circular economy principles within the agriculture tire sector. Manufacturers are exploring innovative ways to recycle and repurpose used tires, addressing sustainability concerns and reducing environmental impact.

A significant driver is the integration of bio-based materials in tire manufacturing. Companies are exploring sustainable alternatives, reducing dependence on traditional raw materials and promoting environmentally friendly solutions in the agriculture tire market.

Agriculture Tire Market: Competitive Landscape

The agriculture tire market is a dynamic arena shaped by diverse factors. Major players like Bridgestone, Michelin, and Goodyear dominate, offering comprehensive solutions for various farming needs. They compete fiercely, leveraging advanced technology and sustainable practices to enhance tire durability, traction, and fuel efficiency. Continental AG and Titan International also wield significant influence, catering to a broad spectrum of agricultural machinery.

Regional players like Trelleborg AB and Balkrishna Industries Limited contribute, focusing on niche markets with specialized offerings. Intense competition fosters innovation, driving the development of robust, high-performance tires that withstand the rigors of modern farming while prioritizing environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

Some prominent players are as follows:

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Michelin

China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Titan International, Inc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

Trelleborg AB

Product Portfolio:

Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tire and rubber products, offers innovative solutions for diverse vehicles. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Bridgestone delivers superior performance, safety, and durability. From passenger cars to commercial trucks, Bridgestone ensures optimal grip and reliability on every road.

Continental AG, a premier automotive supplier, specializes in tire technology, braking systems, and vehicle components. With a focus on safety, comfort, and efficiency, Continental delivers premium solutions for cars, trucks, and industrial vehicles worldwide. Their innovative products redefine mobility, setting new standards for performance and reliability.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Radial tires lead the agriculture tire market segment due to their superior performance, longer lifespan, and enhanced traction capabilities.

In the agriculture tire market, the 81-200 HP equipment horsepower segment holds the lead, reflecting increased demand for higher-powered machinery.

Tractors lead the agriculture tire market, driven by mechanization trends and the widespread use of tractors in various farming operations worldwide.

Agriculture Tire Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising adoption of farm mechanization propels demand for high-performance agriculture tires, enhancing efficiency and productivity across diverse farming operations.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly solutions drives tire manufacturers to innovate with sustainable materials and technologies, meeting environmental regulations and farmer preferences.

Increasing integration of precision farming technologies requires tires with advanced traction and durability, stimulating the market for precision agriculture tires designed for smart farming practices.

The expanding global population necessitates increased food production, prompting farmers to invest in modern agricultural equipment, thereby boosting the demand for robust and reliable agriculture tires.

Ongoing advancements in tire technology, such as IoT integration and smart tire solutions, enhance monitoring capabilities, reduce downtime, and contribute to overall operational efficiency in the agriculture sector.

Global Agriculture Tire Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts advanced farming practices and a high degree of mechanization, driving demand for durable, high-performance tires . The region hosts prominent players like Goodyear and Titan International, known for their innovative solutions tailored to large-scale farming operations. Stringent environmental regulations promote the adoption of eco-friendly tire technologies.

. The region hosts prominent players like Goodyear and Titan International, known for their innovative solutions tailored to large-scale farming operations. Stringent environmental regulations promote the adoption of eco-friendly tire technologies. In Europe, the agriculture tire market thrives amidst diverse farming traditions and a focus on sustainability . Companies like Michelin and Continental AG lead the charge with eco-conscious tire designs and precision farming solutions. Europe's emphasis on sustainable agriculture aligns with tire manufacturers' efforts to reduce carbon footprints and enhance farm productivity through advanced tire technologies.

. Companies like Michelin and Continental AG lead the charge with eco-conscious tire designs and precision farming solutions. Europe's emphasis on sustainable agriculture aligns with tire manufacturers' efforts to reduce carbon footprints and enhance farm productivity through advanced tire technologies. The Asia Pacific region presents a dynamic landscape characterized by a mix of traditional and modern farming practices. Rapid mechanization in countries like China and India fuels demand for cost-effective yet durable tires. Regional players such as Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) cater to the diverse needs of smallholder farmers, offering affordable and reliable tire solutions. The Asia Pacific's burgeoning agricultural sector and increasing investment in farm mechanization underscore the region's significance as a key growth market for agriculture tires.

Agriculture Tire Market: Key Segments

By Tire Type

Radial Bias



By Equipment Horsepower

0-80 HP 81-200 HP



By Application

Tractors Harvesters Implements Irrigation Forestry Others



By Sales Channel

OEM Aftermarket



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

