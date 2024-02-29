Compass Pathways Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights 

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights: COMP360 phase 3 pivotal program ongoing; COMP005 trial top-line data now expected in fourth quarter 2024, COMP006 remains on track for top-line data in mid-2025

Teri Loxam to assume Chief Financial Officer role on March 1, 2024

Cash position of $220.2 million at December 31, 2023, additional $31.4 million net cash raised to date in first quarter 2024

Conference call February 29 at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)



Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“Compass”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 and provided an update on recent progress across its business.



Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to progress our two phase 3 trials of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression with top-line data expected this year and next. While our overall Phase 3 trial completion remains on track with the ‘006 study expected in mid-2025, we are experiencing some enrollment delays in the ‘005 trial, resulting in a slight delay to our guidance for that trial. In parallel, we are actively preparing for commercialization and have commenced a number of collaborations with mental health providers in the US to understand the patient care experience and to investigate models for the delivery of scalable COMP360 psilocybin treatment within various care settings, if approved by the FDA. We are also excited to provide a full data set from our phase 2 study in individuals living with post-traumatic stress disorder this Spring after an initial safety data readout late last year.”

Business highlights

COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

Phase 3 program underway, composed of two pivotal trials with an integrated, long-term outcomes component Pivotal trial 1 (COMP 005): single dose monotherapy, n=255, top-line data expected in fourth quarter 2024 Pivotal trial 2 (COMP 006): fixed repeat dose monotherapy, n=568, top-line data expected in mid-2025 Long-term follow-up in each trial will generate data on duration of response and potential effect of retreatment



Additional COMP360 development activities:

Research collaborations with Greenbrook TMS and Hackensack Meridian Health launched to explore and develop multiple potential commercial delivery templates for COMP360 psilocybin treatment if approved

Phase 2 study in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) initial safety data reported, COMP360 well tolerated, full data set expected in Spring 2024

Phase 2 study in anorexia nervosa ongoing

Publication of results of COMP360 treatment in bipolar II depression published in JAMA Psychiatry showing a significant number of patients experience relief from their bipolar II depression symptoms after a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment

Leadership Update

Teri Loxam to start as Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2024



Financial highlights

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $118.5 million, or $2.32 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $17.3 million), compared with $91.5 million, or $2.16 loss per share, during the same period in 2022 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $13.1 million).

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $32.5 million, or $0.53 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4.2 million), compared with $30.9 million, or $0.73 loss per share, during the same period in 2022 (including non-cash-share-based compensation expense of $3.3 million).

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $87.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $65.1 million during the same period in 2022. Of this increase, $14.0 million related to an increase in external development expenses as we continue to investigate COMP360 psilocybin treatment in clinical trials and preclinical studies. A further $6.9 million and $1.6 million were attributable to personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation respectively, to support the expansion of the digital, preclinical and clinical teams in late 2022 and 2023. Other expenses increased by $0.1 million.

R&D expenses were $27.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $19.8 million during the same period in 2022. Of this increase, $3.6 million related to an increase in external development expenses as we continue to investigate COMP360 psilocybin treatment in clinical trials and preclinical studies. A further $2.1 million was attributable to personnel expenses due to increased headcount. Other expenses increased by $1.2 million, which primarily related to an increase in external consulting fees and non-cash share-based compensation increased by $0.4 million.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $49.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $45.4 million during the same period in 2022. The increase was partially attributable to an increase of $2.6 million in non-cash share-based compensation, with a further increase of $2.0 million and $1.0 million in facilities and other expenses and personnel expenses respectively. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in legal and professional fees.

G&A expenses were $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared with $12.4 million during the same period in 2022. This was attributable to a decrease of $1.5 million in personnel expenses, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in non-cash share-based compensation. There was a further decrease of $0.1 million in legal and professional fees.

Cash and cash equivalents were $220.2 million as of December 31, 2023, compared with $143.2 million as of December 31, 2022

Long term debt was $28.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared with $0 million as of December 31, 2022

Additional $31.4 million net cash raised to date in first quarter of 2024



Financial Guidance

First quarter 2024 net cash used in operating activities is expected to be in the range of $17 million to $23 million. This range includes the amount receivable in respect of the 2022 R&D tax credit in the UK, confirmed by HMRC to be paid in full, but the timing for which is uncertain. The full-year 2024 net cash used in operating activities is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $130 million. The cash position at December 31, 2023, together with the net cash raised to date in the first quarter, is expected to be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into late 2025.

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)





December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,198 $ 143,206 Restricted cash 440 175 Prepaid income tax 1,123 575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,535 47,695 Total current assets 261,296 191,651 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,306 2,006 Deferred tax assets 3,336 2,224 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 7,049 1,413 Total assets $ 275,987 $ 197,294 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,892 $ 4,761 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,301 9,325 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,411 1,510 Total current liabilities 19,604 15,596 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt 28,757 — Operating lease liabilities - non-current 1,882 418 Total liabilities 50,243 16,014 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 61,943,471 and 42,631,794 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 635 440 Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; nil and 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively — 28 Additional paid-in capital 621,645 458,825 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,926) (16,867) Accumulated deficit (379,610) (261,146) Total shareholders' equity 225,744 181,280 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 275,987 $ 197,294

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)