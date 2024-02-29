Vantage Hemp Co. Achieves GMP Certification from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration

Greeley, Colorado, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. (“Vantage” or “the Company”), a globally accredited plant-based extractor and finished product manufacturer, is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The Company is certified for the production of medicinal CBD extracts, isolates, and finished goods under the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S), a manufacturing standard adopted around the world. Vantage is establishing a leadership position in key international markets by obtaining formal approval for importation through its demonstration of manufacturing excellence. This milestone not only marks Vantage’s adherence to long-standing GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing standards but also industry-specific regulations including Therapeutic Goods (Standard for Medicinal Cannabis) (TGO 93) Order 2017 (TGO 93).

The inspection covered a wide range of aspects, including facility review, quality system, documentation, warehousing, manufacturing, packaging, quality control, equipment calibration, validation processes, and product release procedures. The final evaluation concluded that Vantage operates in accordance with the relevant GMP requirements. The Company’s ability to meet stringent regulatory requirements solidifies its reputation as a reliable and compliant manufacturer, paving the way for collaborative ventures.

"While many CBD manufacturers may boast GMP-compliant certificates from third-party organizations, Vantage was given the unique opportunity to demonstrate its compliance in front of a governing body, which is no simple feat. It’s a testament to Vantage’s commitment to quality, and required both meticulous planning and the dedication of our entire team," comments Darcie Moran, Vantage’s Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs. "With it, our partners are assured that our manufacturing processes are in strict compliance with the most rigorous pharmaceutical standards."

This regulatory milestone is a significant asset to Vantage's international growth strategy, opening doors to new opportunities in the Australian market and beyond.





About Vantage Hemp Co.

Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. extracts and processes from plant and mushroom compounds including cannabinoids from industrial hemp, as well as formulates and manufactures finished products with the extracted ingredients. Vantage's contract manufacturing services offer a broad range of benefits as they operate with integrity and abide by stringent pharmaceutical production standards to provide quality products to their partners. For more information, visit www.vantagehemp.com.

