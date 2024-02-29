Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market Size To Worth USD 1.56 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 9.84%

New York, United States , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.56 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.84% during the projected period.





The hospital terminals, also known as patient infotainment terminals, are designed to significantly increase the comfort of hospital stays. They provide easily accessible audiovisual entertainment and useful information, keeping patients informed of any advances. Initially, everything is determined by the patient's circumstances. Depending on the conditions, patients may simply submit comments, internet access, health education materials, promotional movies, and pharmaceutical information. The medical care team also provides useful information and extra services. The patient infotainment terminal has significant attributes in order to increase efficiency and improve patient care. Healthcare companies are looking for ways to consolidate and integrate patient healthcare data. As technology grows increasingly prominent, the healthcare business is changing. This advancement will enable patients to have a more personalized experience, improving therapy and benefiting both patients and medical workers. The growing usage of digitalization and IoT in hospitals is boosting the market for patient infotainment terminals. Furthermore, because bedside terminals have monitors, Wi-Fi, smart card readers, and cameras, hospitals, and clinics prefer to employ them for patient entertainment and other purposes. The global patient infotainment terminal market is thriving due to the increasing use of telemedicine in healthcare, enabling convenient consultations between medical professionals and patients via phone or video.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Screen Size (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Home Care Service, Medical Treatment, Community Treatment & Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

The medium segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global patient infotainment terminal market during the estimated period.

Based on the screen size, the global patient infotainment terminal market is divided into small, medium and large. Among these, the medium segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global patient infotainment terminal market during the estimated period. The optimal display size, together with patients' and physicians' strong acceptance of medium-sized screens, is expected to drive the market's growth in the future years. Because healthcare facilities are increasingly employing patient infotainment terminals. These technologies are commonly used in critical care units, emergency rooms, normal hospital beds, and other settings. Furthermore, the medium screen size has a higher acceptance rate due to its optimal size, which contributes to its largest revenue share.

The home care service segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global patient infotainment terminal market during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global patient infotainment terminal market is divided into home care service, medical treatment, community treatment, and others. Among these, the home care service segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global patient infotainment terminal market during the projected period. Because home care structures are witnessing an increase in demand for these terminals. These terminals assist clients receiving home care services by making nurse calls and sounding alarms in an emergency. Patients may quickly contact medical experts via video or phone conversations by utilizing infotainment terminal technologies like as Wi-Fi, cameras, and smart card readers.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global patient infotainment terminal market during the anticipated period.

Based on the end users, the global patient infotainment terminal market is divided into clinics, homecare settings, hospitals, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global patient infotainment terminal market during the anticipated period. The key drivers of segmental expansion are the availability of appropriate infrastructure in hospitals and patients' willingness to undergo treatment there. Furthermore, the market for patient infotainment systems in hospitals is being pushed by global hospital growth and increased expenditures on the building of technologically advanced hospitals.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global patient infotainment terminal market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global patient infotainment terminal market over the predicted timeframe. Because of the increasing number of big medical facilities in the area that use these terminals. The region's established healthcare system has potential opportunities for the business, as outpatient surgical clinics and hospitals are quickly integrating these terminals for patient assistance, particularly among the elderly. Technological advancements in in-home care services are aiding the elderly population in managing their health information, communicating with professionals, and setting reminders for appointments and medication.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global patient infotainment terminal market during the forecast period. The growing population and the government's effort towards offering improved healthcare services are boosting the market in the European area. In addition, growing expenditures in healthcare infrastructure are driving the worldwide patient infotainment terminal market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aminophenol Market include Advantech Co, Ltd, ARBOR Technology Corp, BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, ITI Technology, iEi Integration Corp, Teguar Computers, Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc, PDI Communication Inc., Onyx Healthcare Inc, Barco, com Ltd., Anand System Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., CLEVO CO., EIZO Corporation, HCL, Penta Infoway Pte Ltd., RedRick Technologies, Inc., Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Onyx Healthcare released the MATE2-2212/2412 hospital panel PC. This allows for smoother operations, enhanced sanitation, and lower maintenance requirements in sanitary conditions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By Screen Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By Application

Home Care Service

Medical Treatment

Community Treatment

Others

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Global Patient Infotainment Terminal Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



