Discover the HDN (HYDRANET) Listing on XT.COM

Singpore, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of HDN(HYDRANET) on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the HDN/USDT trading pair will start from 2024-02-29 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit HDN for trading from 2024-02-28 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for HDN will open at 2024-03-01 10:00 (UTC)

About HDN

HDN is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Arbitrum layer-2 blockchain with a max supply of 300 million tokens. The HDN token, the native cryptocurrency of the Hydranet ecosystem, represents more than just a digital asset; it embodies the cornerstone of decentralized trading and community governance.

HDN serves as a multi-faceted tool within the Hydranet ecosystem. Beyond its role as a medium of exchange, HDN holders wield governance power, steering the trajectory of Hydranet through democratic decision-making processes. This dual utility empowers the community to actively participate in the evolution of the platform, fostering a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where every voice matters.

Having its utility extending beyond mere exchange, HDN offers holders the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, benefit from fee reduction incentives and the collateral needed to contribute to the network and security of the platform for a portion of the trading fees. This broader accessibility not only enhances liquidity within the Hydranet ecosystem but also fosters a more robust and engaged community. New participants joining the Hydranet ecosystem through additional trading platforms contribute to its vibrancy and resilience, further solidifying its position as a leading decentralized trading solution.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his thoughts about the listing of the HDN token on the exchange, highlighting the alignment of Hydranet's goals with XT.com's mission to support innovative projects. He stated, "We are thrilled to welcome HDN to our platform, as it embodies the principles of decentralization and community governance that resonate with our vision. The HDN token's multifaceted utility, serving both as a medium of exchange and a governance tool within the Hydranet ecosystem, aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering users and fostering a diverse and inclusive cryptocurrency ecosystem."

About HYDRANET

Hydranet has developed the world's first Layer 3 Decentralized Exchange (DEX) capable of seamlessly trading BTC along with any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible coins or tokens. Within Hydranet’s multi-currency light wallet, users can manage all supported assets in a manner similar to centralized exchanges. This innovation leverages the Lightning Network and Hydranet's Lithium Protocol technology to enable trustless, peer-to-peer (P2P) trading via order book, all while off-chain without gas fees. The network is set to expand, allowing individuals who meet the collateral requirements to contribute to the network’s decentralization and asset diversity, all while earning a portion of the trading fees for their service.

Hydranet's ultimate goal is to establish an unstoppable, fully decentralized network for off-chain trading, transactions, and payment routing between all supported chains without the need to bridge. This network will be operated by all users and organizations from various ecosystems, marking a significant step forward in the crypto sphere.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



