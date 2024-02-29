Xos, Inc. Secures Purchase Order from Mission Linen Supply for New 22’ Stepvan Option

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading provider of medium-duty electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and fleet management software, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from Mission Linen Supply, a leading provider of products and services to hospitality, healthcare, and industrial businesses, for 22’ stepvans.







Mission Linen Supply is a commercial laundry Company that was founded in 1930 and services the healthcare, hospitality, and industrial markets as well as many others. Mission Linen Supply has been a leader in the industry in terms of preserving natural resources and operating in a sustainable manner. Mission is excited to incorporate Xos' 100% battery-electric stepvans into their fleet.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mission Linen Supply on this significant step toward electric fleet adoption," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos. "Mission Linen Supply's commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with Xos' mission. Our electric stepvans are setting new standards for the textile and linen industries, and we are confident that they will bring immense value to Mission Linen Supply's operations."

The order is for twelve Xos SV Stepvans, ideally suited for a variety of applications such as parcel delivery and linen services. Mission Linen’s delivery of stepvans will be some of the first 22’ body stepvans from Xos, further expanding use case options for the Xos SV platform.

“Mission Linen Supply has always been at the forefront of incorporating sustainable practices in our business model, and integrating Xos' electric vehicles is a natural extension of our commitment to provide environmentally friendly goods and services," explained Tony Mancuso, Vice President, Corporate Services at Mission Linen Supply.

ABOUT XOS, INC.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

ABOUT MISSION LINEN SUPPLY

Mission Linen Supply is a family-owned, privately held company and a leading provider of products and services to hospitality, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Founded in 1930 by George “Ben” Page, the company has grown from a one-man operation into a leading player in the linen rental and uniform business. With more than 90 years of industry knowledge and an experienced workforce, Mission is widely recognized for its ability to understand, anticipate, and meet its customers’ needs while providing environmentally friendly goods and services. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, the company employs more than 2,500 people in five western states.



