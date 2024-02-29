Avicanna Hosts Symposium on Cannabinoid-based Medicine  

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that the Company will host a medical symposium entitled “Cannabinoid-based Medicine in the Canadian Healthcare System – From Emerging Evidence to Clinical Practice” at the MaRS Discovery District, Toronto, Monday, May 13, 2024.



The symposium, with registration limited to health care practitioners and researchers, will cover a range of topics including emerging evidence and practical clinical applications of cannabinoid-based medicine. The event will feature key opinion leaders, clinicians, researchers, and scientists from various academic, research and clinical organizations and hospitals and industry. Speakers include:

Dr. Camila Sofia Arriagada Egnen

SickKids, The Hospital for Sick Children

Dr. Karolina Urban

Avicanna Inc.

Dr. Alan Bell

University of Toronto

Samantha Aitken, RPh

MyMedi.ca

Dr. Hance Clarke

Toronto General Hospital

University Health Network

Aras Azadian

Avicanna Inc.

Dr. Carlo DeAngelis

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Andrew Bevan

Spectrum Therapeutics

Dr. Tania Di Renna

Womens’ College Hospital

Erin Prosk

Sante Cannabis

Dr. Julia Hoeng

Vectura Fertin Pharma

Keith Stratchan

MediPharm Labs Corp.

Dr. Evan Lewis

Neurology Centre of Toronto



The event will also highlight necessary education and resources for Health Care Providers seeking to implement medical cannabis as a potential treatment option including the Company’s Avicenna Academy. Avicanna’s team will also be presenting advancements in cannabinoid-based research including the Company’s recently completed research studies in addition to introducing to the MyMedi.ca medical cannabis care platform.

“We feel privileged to bring together clinicians and thought leaders with direct experience in prescribing cannabinoid-based medicine and medical cannabis to patients. Our aim is to increase discussion and further explore possibilities around cannabinoid-based medicine’s potential as a treatment option for HCPs” stated Dr. Karolina Urban, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs at Avicanna.

To register for the symposium:

Health care practitioners and researchers, may apply for registration at: www.avicanna.com/symposium

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary formulations including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids and is supported with ongoing patient, and medical community education. RHO Phyto has been established as a leading medical brand in Canada and is currently available nationwide to patients across several medical channels and continues to expand into new international markets.



Pharmaceutical Preparations and Pipeline : Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed an extensive a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is approved in Colombia and is in registration stage in other South American markets.



MyMedi.ca Medical Cannabis Care : MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the patient journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc., and features a diverse portfolio of products and pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private providers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified using words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.