Global Methionine Market to Hit Valuation of USD 13.34 Billion by 2032 | The Rise of Plant-Based Methionine Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global methionine market is projected to grow from US$ 6.83 billion in 2023 to over US$ 13.34 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.72% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Methionine is a crucial amino acid that’s essential for many bodily functions, but it’s most commonly known as an animal feed ingredient used to promote growth and health. The global market for methionine is expanding rapidly, driven by several factors. Wherein, meat consumption, by adding substantial fuel to the demand, is projected to grow at 1.4% per year until 2030 due to rising disposable incomes and a growing population, particularly in developing nations (FAO). Methionine helps improve feed efficiency and animal growth, therefore increasing meat production. Globally, over 70% of methionine produced is used in animal feed. Additionally, this amino acid improves the quality of poultry feed by reducing the conversion ratio by up to 5%. In addition to animal feed applications, methionine can be used in human dietary supplements too. As people become more aware of protein’s importance in their diets and subsequently increase its consumption, demand for methionine-based products could rise as well.

The methionine market is more likely see to technological advancements influence its trajectory as fermentation-based methods are becoming more efficient and cheaper than traditional ones which were often unsustainable or costly due to regulations. As it stands today, the global market value exceeds $13.34 billion by 2032. Over the next few years analysts at Astute Analytica expect it to maintain a CAGR of 7.72%, with Asia Pacific being both its largest producer and consumer led primarily by China. Wherein, alternative protein sources are also emerging trends within this dynamic industry. These new trends could reshape future practices across sustainability and traceability measures within the field.

Key Findings in Global Methionine Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 13.34 Billion CAGR 7.72% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (40.6%) By Type L-Methionine (41.7%) By Form Powder (56.4%) By Application Animal Feed (62.8%) By Material Plant-Based (62.6%) By Grade/Purity 98% (62%) By Packaging Size More Than 200 Kg (37.0%) By Sales Channel Offline (60.3%) Top Trends Sustainable production methods gaining importance

Focus on animal health and welfare

Expanding applications in human nutrition Top Drivers Rising demand for animal protein

Increased efficiency in livestock production

Growing awareness of protein's health benefits Top Challenges Raw material price volatility

Regulatory and environmental restrictions

Potential competition from alternative protein sources

The Rise of Plant-Based Methionine: A Sustainable Shift in Animal Feed

The plant-based methionine market is growing at an incredible pace. The food industry is changing rapidly, with ethical, environmental and health concerns driving consumer preferences away from animals and towards plants. Animal feed producers are racing to develop alternatives to meet the soaring demand for plant-based protein in the food industry. They’re working on making methionine out of plants too, and reaping the benefits of such a decision.

As per latest report published by Astute Analytica, companies like CJ CheilJedang and METabolic Explorer are leading the charge in developing sustainable solutions to feed animals without using animal products. Even though major suppliers of plant-based methionine remain limited, they have high hopes -and we do too- that these numbers will grow over time.

It’s not hard to figure out why there is so much potential in for methionine market. Wherein, poultry feed offers numerous applications for plant-based methionine (like fish farming feeds). Animal feed producers aren’t just trying to keep up with the times; they’re also trying to meet their future demands. Our shows that the vegan meat alternatives market alone will be worth a staggering $16.78 bn by 2028. This means that it won’t matter how weird people think vegan pet food sounds or whether they’ll switch their steak for soy; what matters is that their market will continue growing as long as trends follow this path.



However, farmers still need methionine to promote growth in poultry and other livestock — but finding greener ways to produce it could go a long way toward reducing emissions from agriculture. Plants can provide all sorts of nutrients that animals need in their diets — nitrogen from legumes like alfalfa, say, or calcium from kale. But when it comes to one important amino acid called methionine, most chickens and turkeys rely on animal proteins like fish meal or ground-up feathers. Today, a lot of studies are being undertaken to find a way around that reliance: by brewing a brewer’s yeast that naturally produces methionine into a protein powder for animals to eat. Similar protein-based feeds already exist, so makers of the new powder are confident that there will be plenty of demand in the market. But before they can start selling it, they’ll need approval from regulators — and animal feed is often slow to get through those gates.

L-Methionine is the Most Proactive Type, Captures More than 41.7% Revenue Share of Global Methionine Market

L-methionine is undeniably the most favored type of methionine, and there are a few reasons for that. To start, L-methionine is the only form of methionine that can be directly used by the body for protein synthesis. The body also uses L-methionine for DNA methylation and to produce glutathione, an antioxidant. Since the body doesn’t use D-methionine (the mirror image of L-methionine) directly, it’s believed that conversion from one form to another is not always 100% efficient, which could cause some loss of efficacy. It also makes sense in terms of compatibility with our food sources. Animal protein, a major dietary source of methionine, contains only the L-form. In addition, producing it costs less and is more efficient than its counterparts — practical considerations that further contribute to its large share in the global methionine market. Today, over 70% of global production caters to animal feed and pet nutrition. Research has shown that poultry diets supplemented with L-methionine can improve feed conversion ratio by up to 5%.

Today, advancements in scientific understanding have made L-methionine supplementation more reliable as well. S-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAMe) — essential for cellular health —is synthesized from L-methionine; SAMe deficiency has been linked to various health conditions including liver disease. Creatinine—involved in energy production—also depends on adequate availability of L-methionine: low levels are associated with muscle weakness. Most research focuses on animal applications but interest has recently grown in human use too, particularly in those related to detoxification and liver health—a rising demand sector.

Asia Pacific Dominates Methionine Market With 40.6% Market Share: Opportunities and Competition

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is the leading and fastest-growing market in the world. This is due to a vibrant livestock industry as global poultry production expands most rapidly in this region, driven by increasing populations with higher disposable incomes that demand more meat products. Methionine is used to optimize animal feed and meat productivity. Additionally, as feed costs rise, there's a push for better feed efficiency. Both factors result in strong demand for methionine. Evonik Industries (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Novus International (US), and Adisseo (France) are global players in the APAC market, while CJ CheilJedang (South Korea) is developing plant-based methionine solutions.



The main consumers in APAC methionine market are animal feed producers serving poultry, swine, and aquaculture sectors which together account for over 70% of global consumption. Producers typically use direct sales to large feed manufacturers as well as established distribution networks to serve a wider customer base within the region. Partnering with local distributors is crucial because markets vary widely across APAC.



China dominates both production and consumption of methionine within APAC but India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand have very rapidly growing industries. Furthermore changing dietary habits — increased awareness of protein's health benefits — also stimulates the APAC methionine market. A booming market offers growth opportunities for companies entering or expanding operations in APAC. Firms focused on sustainable methods will benefit from customers’ increasing focus on sustainability across the region. Offering value-added solutions tailored to specific animal nutrition requirements and partnering with local distributors and feed producers will be critical for success in this dynamic marketplace. Competition is fierce between global and regional players in APAC but companies demonstrating strong production capabilities, robust distribution channels, and a commitment to innovation will be well-placed to grow their businesses throughout the region.

