Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market revenue to cross USD 22 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market size is estimated to attain at ~9% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 22 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 10 billion in the year 2023.The advancements in inhalation therapies are evaluated to drive the market size. The recent advancements in the respiratory therapy sector include the invention of inhaled corticosteroids and biologics and the development of new delivery systems such as breath-activated [MK1] inhalers. Apart from this, AstraZeneca is working on HFO 1234ze pMDI [MK2] (pressurized metered dose inhalers) which is in phase I clinical trial.

Additionally, technological improvements in the development of user-friendly inhalation devices are likely to have a positive impact on the market size. The integration of a feedback mechanism in these devices ensures to administration of their medication at the right dose. The dry powder inhalers that provide feedback with the dose counter include Novolizer, Genuair, and NEXThaler [MK3] through visual and voice signals to confirm the inhalation dose.

Government Support in Creating Awareness and Taking Actions is Driving the Growth of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market

The government's support in starting initiatives and awareness programs to promote health education regarding respiratory diseases is fueling the market size. The program is aimed to promote early diagnosis and enhance patient outcomes. Cancer Research UK developed the Improving Early Diagnosis of Cancer ‘Waterfall’ infographic to promote early diagnosis in England with an ambition to achieve a diagnosis [MK4] of over 70% of cancer patients at stage I or II by the end of 2028.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Investment in the COPD Research and Development by the Government is Strengthening the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of 39% by the end of 2036. The government investment in the research and development activities of COPD in the region to advance the treatment methods is fostering the market size. Also, the rising healthcare expenditure and prevalence of COPD are intensifying the market growth. The incidence of COPD in India was around 5% among [MK5] adults as of 2023.

Increasing Incidence of COPD Cases and Use of Tobacco is Propelling the Market Expansion in North America Region

The North American region market of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is estimated to garner the second largest market share in the coming years owing to the prevalence of COPD cases in the region. Further, the increasing number of tobacco consumers and the presence of air pollutants in the environment are drastically raising the COPD incidents in the region thereby boosting the market growth. As of 2021 reports, more than 45 million adults in the U.S. use [MK6] tobacco or any other product.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment , Segmentation by Type

Bronchodilators

Antibiotics

The antibiotics segment of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is projected to gain a significant revenue share of 60% during the forecast period. The market segment growth is attributed to the recognition of antibiotics application in the case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD). GOLD suggests that antibiotics for the exacerbations related to bacterial infections. Antibiotic usage in patients with stable COPD is observed to reduce exacerbation odds [MK7] by over 40% as of 2023 reports.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Research Institutes

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market from the hospitals segment is predicted to secure a noteworthy market share in the year 2036. The market segment growth is credited to the conducive environment of the hospitals that provide comprehensive COPD care such as rehabilitation programs and multidisciplinary care teams. The high incidence of COPD and the difficulty in management along with the requirement for special care in serious cases is propelling the market demand. The percentage of COPD and asthma admissions in the hospital according to the ICD codes rose from 8o% i.e., 210,500 in [MK8] 1999 to 384,000 in 2020, and from 60% hospital admission rate with 400 in 1999 to 642 in 2020 for every 100,000 people across the world.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V. Merck 7 Co., Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc and others.

Recent Development in the Market

AstraZeneca declared the owing of Caelum Biosciences, a US biotech company developing new medicines for chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The acquisition adds to the strength of AstraZeneca in the respiratory franchise and expands its pipeline with promising late-stage assets.

declared the owing of Caelum Biosciences, a US biotech company developing new medicines for chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The acquisition adds to the strength of AstraZeneca in the respiratory franchise and expands its pipeline with promising late-stage assets. AstraZeneca and Merck revealed a partnership for a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluation done on Lynparza (olaparib), targeted therapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with the combination of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The collaboration aids in extending the treatment options for this cancer with limited therapeutic options.

