The Shyft Group to Showcase Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions at Work Truck Week 2024

Advanced work truck solutions highlight the collective expertise of Shyft’s diverse brand portfolio



CEO John Dunn to present latest advancements in work truck innovations, accessories, and last-mile delivery solutions

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging a broad spectrum of advanced work truck solutions, The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), will highlight its industry leadership and integrated brand strengths at Work Truck Week 2024 in Indianapolis, March 6-8. Showcasing the latest in innovations and customer-centric solutions, the company aims to meet the evolving needs of diverse business sectors with cutting-edge vehicle designs and functionalities.

“We’re highlighting the unique strengths of seven of our nine brands while promoting collaboration and customer-sharing strategies among those brands. This synergy ensures specialized, customer-focused solutions and leans into the collective expertise of our diverse brand portfolio,” said Shyft CEO John Dunn. “Our consultative Work-Driven Design® approach means that work trucks for every vocation — from construction to carpentry and plumbing to service maintenance — are engineered around customer input and the real needs specific to their business.”





The Shyft Group's exhibit (booth #2927) reflects its commitment to delivering value-driven, customer-focused work truck solutions.

Utilimaster: Showcasing the Rapid Driver Cooling System™ for increased driver comfort, safety and productivity with interactive display and a new model design for the Aeromaster® Walk-In Van, including rivet-less sidewalls.

Blue Arc EV Solutions: Highlighting the all-electric commercial-grade Blue Arc™ truck with a 200-mile plus range, leading the shift towards sustainable transportation.

: Highlighting the all-electric commercial-grade Blue Arc™ truck with a 200-mile plus range, leading the shift towards sustainable transportation. Royal Truck Body : Featuring the new XP Service Body with endurance coating for extreme weather resilience.

: Featuring the new XP Service Body with endurance coating for extreme weather resilience. DuraMag : Presenting the adaptable Canopy Body, designed for comprehensive fleet solutions.

: Presenting the adaptable Canopy Body, designed for comprehensive fleet solutions. Magnum : Showcasing the robust Commander Headache Rack; a new, versatile Toolbox for enhanced storage and organization; and a new customer-centric website.

: Showcasing the robust Commander Headache Rack; a new, versatile Toolbox for enhanced storage and organization; and a new customer-centric website. Builtmore: The Shyft Group's Builtmore and Utilimaster brands introduce the Isuzu Fast Build Program to meet the increasing demand for work-ready chassis and bodies. This program offers turnkey products with quick availability and competitive pricing, providing a streamlined solution for work truck needs.

Strobes-R-Us: Demonstrating the Work Ready Package streamlines vehicle configuration with an easy to install bumper-to-bumper lighting system for efficiency and customization.



The company will host a press conference on Wednesday, March 6, from 4:45–5:10 p.m. at booth #2927. News media and attendees are encouraged to attend and hear from CEO John Dunn about the company's latest advancements in work truck innovations, accessories, and last-mile delivery solutions with a focus on driver safety and comfort.

The Shyft Group will also participate in the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 6 and 7. Shyft joins the Ride & Drive with its all-electric, Class 3 walk-in delivery van from Blue Arc EV Solutions.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

