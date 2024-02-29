World Home Diagnostics Markets, Strategies, Trends and Forecasts Report 2024 Market Analysis and Executive Guides

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Diagnostics Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application by Channel by Technology and by Country. With Market Analysis and Executive Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now diagnostic testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, and rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture of how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the outlook for all manner of At Home Diagnostics. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Scope of the Report

Global Market Size

Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Country

Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Application

Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Channel

Home Diagnostics Global Market Size Technology

Global Market Application

Respiratory Market

STD Market

UTI Market

Pregnancy Market

Ovulation Market

DNA Market

Global Market Channel

Store Market

Online Market

Other Channel Market

Global Market Technology

Immunoassay Market

Chemistry Market

Nucleic Acid Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide Executives Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide Investment Analysts Management Consultants



2 Introduction Market Definition

2.1 What Home Diagnostics?

2.2 Home Testing - quiet revolution diagnostics

2.3 Self Send House - knew?

2.3.1 Self

2.3.2 Send

2.3.3 In-House

2.4 Market Definition

2.4.1 Retail Wholesale

2.5 Application Segments

2.5.1 Channel Segments

2.5.2 Technology Segments

2.5.3 Currency

2.5.4 Years

2.6 Methodology

2.7 Perspective: Healthcare the Industry

2.7.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.7.2 Spending Diagnostics

2.7.3 Important Role of Insurance Diagnostics



3 Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 Supplier

3.1.2 Independent specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent national/regional

3.1.4 Independent analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional

3.1.6 Hospital

3.1.7 Physician

3.1.8 Pharmacies

3.1.9 Audit body

3.2 Diagnostic Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting Home Diagnostics Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies Scale

3.3.3 Hospital Central

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4.1 Problem with POLS

3.3.5 Physician's Home Diagnostics

3.3.6 Pharmacies Home Diagnostics

3.3.6.1 Diagnostic Plight Pharmacies - Trying good

3.3.6.2 Theranos Legacy



4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Privacy Anonymity

4.1.2 Internet Effect

4.1.3 Rapid Result

4.1.4 Wellness Movement

4.1.5 COVID-19 Impact

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Trust Factor

4.2.2 Infectious Disease Declining But..

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.3.2 vs. Lateral Flow

4.3.3 Unusual Role

4.3.4 Self Send Competition

4.3.5 Relationship Genetic

4.3.6 Relationship TeleHealth

4.3.7 Sample Collection - Knew?



5 Home Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance How This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 Use This Section

5.2 Scripps Research, Cue Health to Offer Home Based Test-to-Treat Program

5.3 KSL Pulse Scientific to Distribute Home Molecular Test in Canada

5.4 Juno Diagnostics Offers NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.5 Sherlock Biosciences Adds to Diagnostic Toolkit

5.6 Morgan Health Invests in LetsGetChecked

5.7 Prenetics ColoClear by Circle

5.8 Detect to Roll Out Next-Gen Molecular Instrument

5.9 Diagnostics for the Real World Third-Generation POC Platform

5.10 Labcorp Partnering With Getlabs for Home Collection

5.11 Salignostics Closes Funding Round

5.12 Cue Health Targets DTC Market in 2022

5.13 Grip Molecular Developing Home Respiratory Panel

5.14 Mainz Biomed Developing Home ColoAlert Assay

5.15 MFB Fertility Closes Series A Financing Round

5.16 Continued Demand for SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests

5.17 Rapid Covid-19 Test Results Risk Going Uncounted

5.18 FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit

5.19 Researchers Develop 15-Minute PCR System

5.20 Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test

5.21 Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO

5.22 Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices

5.23 Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test

5.24 LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit

Profiles Home Diagnostics Companies

1DropDiagnostics

23andME Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

ADT Biotech

Akonni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Anitoa

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Atomo Diagnostics

Aureum Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid (Danaher)

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

DBS Systems

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A.

Domus Diagnostics

Ellume

Everywell

Genomadix

Getlabs

Grip Molecular Technologies

Healthy.io

Hologic

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Laboratory Corporation of America.

Letsgetchecked

Lexagene

Lucira Health

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

LumiraDx

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

MFB Fertility

Mobidiag (Hologic)

myLabBox

Mylan

NanoDx

Nanomix

OraSure Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Prenetics

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Quest Diagnostics

QuidelOrtho

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Salignostics

Scanwell Health

SD Biosensor

Seegene

Seventh Sense Biosystems

Siemens Healthineers

T2 Biosystems

TestCard

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thriva

Visby Medical

XCR Diagnostics

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzhvgv

