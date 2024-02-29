Medical Ceramics Market, Size, Global Forecast Report, 2023-2024 and 2030

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Ceramic Market is forecasted to be valued at around US$ 22.78 Billion by 2030 from US$ 15.38 Billion in 2023.Global Medical Ceramic Market is expected to experience a CAGR of 5.77% during the projection period (2024 to 2030)

Medical ceramics are biocompatible biomaterials that have enormous use in healthcare. They are composed of bioceramics, together with alumina, zirconia, and hydroxyapatite. Due to their notable wear resistance and compatibility with body tissues, they are carried out in joint replacements, dental implants, and bone scaffolds.

These bioinert ceramics reduce adverse reactions and promote tissue integration and regeneration. The non-stop development of clinical ceramics has made them a crucial detail of modern-day medicinal drugs. This improves patient outcomes and contributes to modern regenerative medication and clinical tool technology tactics.







The market is predicted to experience widespread growth precisely because of the increase in surgical strategies for orthopedic and dental implants. As the masses age, the superiority of orthopedic and dental issues is likewise growing, creating a higher demand for biocompatible and durable implants.

For example, according to statistics published via the National Center for Biotechnology Information, knee injuries are the most common joint injuries in adolescent athletes, with an anticipated 754,000 knee arthroplasty surgical procedures performed internationally. Medical ceramics offer exquisite mechanical properties and corrosion resistance, making them a preferred choice for healthcare providers trying to improve patients' effects. As a result, medical ceramics in orthopedic and dental implants are expected to drive the enlargement of the market.



The gradual shift towards new materials and merchandise has significantly reinforced the global medical ceramic market. With material science and production technology improvements, medical ceramics offer superior biocompatibility, durability, and corrosion resistance compared to conventional materials.

For instance, in 2022, CeramTec GmbH, a Germany-based organization that manufactures and develops superior ceramic additives, acquired U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to design Ceram Tec's novel total knee replacement device. This shift has facilitated the development of modern medical gadgets, implants, and prosthetics, meeting the evolving needs of healthcare carriers and sufferers. Consequently, the adoption of medical ceramics grows, employing growth in the global market.



North America holds most of the market share and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. High usage rates of implantable medical devices and diagnostic imaging equipment, coupled with a relatively more significant number of medical device manufacturers in this region, are some factors accounting for its large market share. However, the Asia-Pacific medical ceramics market is expected to proliferate due to increasing demand for medical device outsourcing in India and China, high unmet medical needs, and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Bioinert materials are one of the most common segments in the global medical ceramic market



The global medical ceramic market is fragmented into Bioinert, Bioactive, Bioresorbable, and Piezo Ceramics by material type. Bioinerts are among the distinguished material types within the medical ceramic market. This is because of their notable biocompatibility and inert nature, which decrease destructive tissue reactions. These substances, which include alumina and zirconia, exhibit high strength, wear resistance, and balance within the body, making them ideal for orthopedic implants and dental prosthetics. Their capability to combine seamlessly with surrounding tissues promotes higher effects on the patient and the sturdiness of implants. Besides, bioinert ceramics' resistance to corrosion ensures durability, decreasing the need for frequent replacements. As healthcare providers prioritize patient protection and implant toughness, bioinert materials remain prevalent within the global medical ceramic market.



Dental applications are among the most prevalent global medical ceramic market parts



By application, the global medical ceramic market is categorized into Surgical Instruments, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic applications, and Dental Applications. Dental applications are among the favored segments within the global medical ceramic market. This is due to the growing need for tasteful and sturdy dental restorations.

Medical ceramics provide superior biocompatibility, strength, and natural look, making them perfect for dental crowns, bridges, and implants. With a growing consciousness of oral health and beauty dentistry, sufferers and practitioners prefer ceramic substances for their capacity to imitate natural teeth and provide long-lasting outcomes. Thus, dental applications propel significant increases in the medical ceramic market.



The United States dominates medical ceramic market



The United States occupies the most influential part of the medical ceramic market. This region has the highest market share due to the excessive incidence of dental decay, increasing injuries, and the speedy adoption of medical ceramics in the medical devices market. The region's high need for dental services and adequate availability of dental professionals are expected to increase the local market. High utilization rates of implantable medical and diagnostic imaging devices, coupled with a notably greater variety of scientific device producers in this place, account for its large market percentage.



Key Players



The significant businesses present in the global medical ceramic market are CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., DePuySynthes, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., Straumann, and BioMerieux SA.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



