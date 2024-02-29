Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store: 77k Apps Delisted

LONDON, UK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store, analyzing Q4 2023 delisted apps. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Apple or the app developer.
Pixalate’s report analyzes apps delisted from the Apple App Store during the fourth quarter of 2023. The research focuses on profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).
Key Findings:
- 77k apps were delisted in Q4 2023
- From 2021-2023, approximately 1.4M mobile apps were delisted
- The current number of downloadable apps is 1.8M
- 50% of apps delisted in Q4 2023 were abandoned (not updated in more than two years) before their removal
- 8% (6k) of apps delisted in Q4 2023 had programmatic advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)
- 72k accumulated delisted apps with ads since 2021
- 99% of delisted apps have less than 1,000 user ratings
- About 3% of apps registered in APAC, EMEA and North America were delisted
Top 10 Apps Delisted From Apple App Store in Q4 2023:
Here are the top 10 delisted mobile apps in the Apple App Store by number of user ratings:
- Beat Blade: Music Games — 255.4K user ratings
- 方块迷宫 — 107.7K user ratings
- Modern Combat Versus — 86.0K user ratings
- 天天躲猫猫2 — 76.0K user ratings
- 脑洞小姐姐 (Girl Genius) — 70.7K user ratings
- ドラゴンクエスト ダイの大冒険 -魂の絆 – 59.4K user ratings
- MADFUT 23 — 58.0K user ratings
- 侦探小画家-官方正版 — 57.9K user ratings
- ソードアート・オンライン ヴァリアント・ショウダウン — 56.8K user ratings
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition — 54.9K user ratings
Apps that violate app store policies, including those that do not have a detectable privacy policy, may be delisted from the app stores. However, they can remain on a user’s mobile device, posing potential privacy and security risks. Advertisers who serve ads on such apps may expose themselves to compliance risks even after delisting them.
The delisting of apps is a common practice among app stores to remove low-quality, non-compliant or malicious apps. Apple regularly removes such apps from its app stores.
