Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store: 77k Apps Delisted

LONDON, UK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store , analyzing Q4 2023 delisted apps. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Apple or the app developer.



Pixalate’s report analyzes apps delisted from the Apple App Store during the fourth quarter of 2023. The research focuses on profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings:

77k apps were delisted in Q4 2023 From 2021-2023, approximately 1.4M mobile apps were delisted The current number of downloadable apps is 1.8M

8% (6k) of apps delisted in Q4 2023 had programmatic advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected) 72k accumulated delisted apps with ads since 2021

99% of delisted apps have less than 1,000 user ratings About 3% of apps registered in APAC, EMEA and North America were delisted

Top 10 Apps Delisted From Apple App Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted mobile apps in the Apple App Store by number of user ratings: