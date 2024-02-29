Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Pharmaceutical-Grade Rose Bengal Sodium Abstract for Poster Presentation at 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting

Preclinical Research on Full-Thickness Cutaneous Wound Healing



KNOXVILLE, TN, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from ongoing preclinical research on the topical administration of a formulation of Provectus’s proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade, small molecule, rose bengal sodium (“RBS”) drug substance are being presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (“SID”), to be held May 15-18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

The accepted SID abstract is titled “Assessing the safety and toxicity of multi-dosed topical Rose Bengal Sodium (RBS) in a murine model of full-thickness cutaneous injury” (Control ID 4074036, Final ID 813, Current Category: Translational Studies and Early Preclinical to Clinical).

The work underlying this poster presentation is part of an ongoing sponsored research program with Amina El Ayadi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Surgical Sciences, Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to characterize the effects of RBS on full-thickness cutaneous wounds and during the subsequent phases of wound healing.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

