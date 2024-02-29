CIRA offers up to $100,000 to community-led internet projects through its Net Good Grants program

OTTAWA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many Canadians, the ability to access, stay safe and succeed on the internet is still out of reach. To help close this gap, CIRA is launching its 2024 grants program to support not-for-profits, Indigenous communities, researchers and registered charities across the country that are working to bridge that digital divide.



Without access to high-quality, resilient internet, or the knowledge to stay safe online, many people remain isolated and at risk. Through its Net Good Grants program, CIRA is leveraging more than 10 years of experience supporting communities, projects and policies that make Canada’s internet better.

CIRA Net Good Grants

CIRA awards grants up to $100,000 for community-led internet projects with over $1,000,000 available in funding.

The program welcomes projects that focus on three core areas to bring about digital development in communities nationwide:

Infrastructure : connectivity research, network planning and solutions to improve internet access, speed and affordability.

: connectivity research, network planning and solutions to improve internet access, speed and affordability. Online safety: research, educational frameworks, tools, consultations and training programs that increase Canadians’ safety against cybersecurity threats.

research, educational frameworks, tools, consultations and training programs that increase Canadians’ safety against cybersecurity threats. Policy engagement: events, research and policy ecosystem work that broadens public awareness in domestic internet policy and governance.



Applications will be accepted from every province and territory with a focus on projects that benefit rural, Northern and Indigenous communities and K-12 and post-secondary students. CIRA especially encourages applications for eligible projects in the Prairies, Quebec and the Maritimes to help ensure funding reaches traditionally underserved communities.

For the past 10 years, CIRA has invested $11.7 million towards 217 digital equity projects across Canada from revenue generated through .CA domain registrations and CIRA’s cybersecurity services. Learn more about how to apply for a CIRA Grant by visiting www.cira.ca/grants. Interested applicants can also join a webinar in English on March 5 at 1 p.m. ET or in French on March 6 at 1 p.m. ET.

Executive quote

“CIRA's Net Good Grants are intrinsic to CIRA's desire to build a trusted internet in Canada. As a non-profit ourselves, we choose to put our resources at the disposal of communities and issues that are often overlooked. We fund these projects because they help close the digital equity gap to ensure that Canadians have access to the opportunities and resources the internet offers no matter where they live and work.”

– Charles Noir, Vice president of community investment, policy and advocacy

Who is eligible to apply?

Organizations recognized by the Canada Revenue Agency as registered charities;

Not-for-profit organizations;

Indigenous communities; and

Academics and researchers affiliated with a Canadian university or college.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their applications in advance of the deadline on April 10, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Additional information

See how CIRA’s Grants are empowering communities: https://www.cira.ca/en/grants/

For more information about CIRA’s commitment to building a trusted internet for Canadians, visit www.cira.ca/en/net-good/.

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Net Good by CIRA and CIRA Grants

Net Good by CIRA supports communities, projects and policies that make the internet better for all Canadians. CIRA proudly funds Net Good by CIRA from the revenue CIRA generates through .CA domains and cybersecurity services. CIRA Grants is one of CIRA’s most valuable contributions to Net Good, with nearly $12 million invested in hundreds of community-led internet projects across Canada that address infrastructure, online safety and policy engagement needs.

