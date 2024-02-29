Alimera Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 7, 2024, and Provide Corporate Update

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on March 7, 2024, prior to the market open.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on the same day, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10186495/fb9ad32c9b

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-839-2190 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9583 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call.

The conference call will also be available through live webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MezI6DhP and is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 7, 2024. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll) or via an international dial-in number at: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html. Please use the following replay code 3648198. The telephonic replay will be available until March 21, 2024.

