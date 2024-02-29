Empowering Web Builders: Flux Launches Full Release of WordPress on Decentralized Platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux , a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and decentralized storage, officially launches WordPress on its platform following a successful Beta phase that commenced in February 2023. This launch marks a significant milestone in making the most popular content management system (CMS), WordPress, accessible on Flux's cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure.



With WordPress commanding over 43% of the web – from personal blogs to robust e-commerce sites, its unparalleled ease of use, flexibility and extensive plugin ecosystem have made it the go-to CMS. The full integration of WordPress on Flux elevates these components, delivering unmatched speed, affordability, and usability for those launching websites with or without extensive coding knowledge.

“The full release of WordPress on our decentralized platform marks not only the fruition of relentless efforts but also initiates a transformative odyssey for web hosting and content management," stated Daniel Keller, CEO of Flux. "Through the seamless integration of WordPress into Flux’s decentralized infrastructure, we dismantle obstacles to high-performance, cost-effective web hosting, unlocking fresh opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide. This release epitomizes our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and user empowerment, propelling us to pioneer a more open, efficient, and decentralized web."

The backbone of this innovative offering lies in Flux's extensive network, encompassing not only enterprise-grade nodes, but also nodes ranging from individual users to data centers, meticulously designed to guarantee peak performance for WordPress sites. This infrastructure addresses crucial web metrics such as bounce rate and conversion rates, which are significantly affected by loading speeds. Studies have shown a 32% increase in bounce rates when page loading time escalates from one to three seconds, highlighting the importance of fast response times for SEO effectiveness and overall profitability.

Flux's decentralized WordPress solution not only rivals but surpasses traditional hosting platforms' performance, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable hosting option. The ease of deploying a WordPress site on Flux, demanding minimal technical expertise, ensures accessibility for a wider audience, which is reinforced by extensive support resources helping to make the technology user-friendly and empowering for all.

Key features include geolocation capabilities for optimizing site performance based on user concentration, alongside built-in redundancy to guarantee maximum availability. With a four-tiered pricing plan that competes favorably with traditional hosting services, Flux delivers top-tier web hosting for all project sizes and budgets with accessibility at its core.

Flux is not just redefining the landscape of web hosting but stands as a pioneer in bridging the gap to a decentralized internet, offering a smarter, more efficient, and more cost-effective solution for the liberated web. This comprehensive release invites users to immerse themselves in the best of Web3 technology with the ease and familiarity of WordPress, promising a new era of internet use and accessibility.

About Flux

InFlux Technologies, is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened dockerized application can run on Flux’s fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers such while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RunOnFlux.io

