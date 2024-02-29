Phil Elam (aka Coco Bean) Celebrates Release of “My Name Is Coco Bean” featuring Snoop Dogg

Phil Elam’s New Album, My Name is Coco Bean ft. Snoop Dogg

Out now on Spotify and All Leading Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor, filmmaker, and recording artist, Phil Elam, will join the celebration on the red carpet at the premiere of the eagerly awaited feature film “Bob Trevino Likes It,” written and directed by Tracie Laymon, at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024 in Austin, Texas. The film, in which Elam appears has been recognized with a Grand Jury Award nomination, a testament to its compelling narrative and artistic achievements.



Phil Elam (a.k.a. Coco Bean)

Actor, Filmmaker, and Recording Artist

“Bob Trevino Likes It” is scheduled to premiere at SXSW on the following dates and locations:

March 9th, 3:00 PM - 4:42 PM at ZACH Theatre

March 12th, 10:45 AM - 12:27 PM at ALAMO LAMAR 8



March 12th, 11:15 AM - 12:57 PM at ALAMO LAMAR 7



March 16th, 2:15 PM - 3:57 PM at ALAMO LAMAR 6

“Bob Trevino Likes It”

Scheduled to premiere at SXSW on March 2024

“Bob Trevino Likes It” tells the story of a people-pleasing young woman who unexpectedly forms a close bond with a grieving, childless man with the same name as her estranged father online. Inspired by a true story, Elam plays the Office Manager.

Reflecting on his experience, Detroit native Elam shared his enthusiasm about the project, “It was such a great experience being on the set of ‘Bob Trevino Likes It.’ The director, Tracie Laymon, created such a wonderful atmosphere of creativity that radiated throughout the entire cast.”

Phil is also slated to guest on Austin Radio station KOOP 97.1FM to celebrate the premiere and the recent release of his 1970s-inspired track, “My Name Is Coco Bean,” featuring his alter ego, Coco Bean, and legendary hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg. The new track is featured on Spotify editorial playlists showcasing its wide-ranging appeal on the platform. “To release a track including Snoop Dogg is such a blessing. I am so thankful for everyone involved who helped to make this feature possible,” Elam remarked with gratitude.

Adding to the track’s allure, “My Name Is Coco Bean" has been remixed by famed remixer Eric Kupper (Usher, Cher, Miley Cyrus), introducing a new dimension to the song. This remix, alongside the original track, is currently available on Spotify and other major music platforms and was recently added to iHeartRadio’s 99.7 DA HEAT MIAMI. You can listen here .

Phil also serves as Music Supervisor to the new interview program INSPIRED LIVES , hosted by award-winning reporter Tony Fama, premiering on PBS in February 2024. The premiere episode features music legend Dionne Warwick and Shark Tank entrepreneur Daymond John.

For more information, please visit CocoBeanSuperstar.com , and his social media on Facebook and Instagram .

