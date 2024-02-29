NETSOL's Calculation Engine Flex Now Empowering Haydock Finance’s Broker Division

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has announced that its customer Haydock Finance is now offering access to NETSOL’s API-based calculation engine Flex to its broker division.



Haydock Finance is an award-winning supportive business finance specialist that is using Flex since 2023 and subscribed to additional products from Appex Now earlier this year. Appex Now is the world’s first marketplace for API-first products developed by NETSOL specifically for the global credit, finance and leasing industry.

“Our instant cloud-based calculation engine essentially empowers financial institutions with swift and accurate contract lifecycle calculations and seamless integration into a customer’s ecosystem,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Upon subscribing and subsequently going live with Flex, Haydock Finance initially provided their vendors with the online quotation tool to enable them to independently calculate quick and precise quotations and rates including APR, yield and flat rates.”

“This resulted in significant time savings for vendors, enhanced efficiency, expedited application submission and minimized involvement of the client's sales team in the quotation process,” he added. “Flex is now being offered to a larger audience as Haydock has launched our calculation engine for their brokers to create quotations and provide them with real-time insights in order to make more informed decisions.”

“We are always looking at ways in which we can support our broker network. NETSOL Technologies’ Flex provides a very user-friendly, seamless quotation experience and we’re delighted that we can provide this technology to our broker partners as part of our service. The product is exactly what it should be - accessible, user-friendly and accurate,” said Andy Taylor, Sales Director of Haydock Finance.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

About Haydock Finance

Haydock Finance is an SME finance specialist who has been supporting UK SME growth for over 40 years. With a lending book size in excess of £600 million, they work closely with a nationwide portfolio of introducers to provide a high level of expertise and dedicated support for a variety of funding solutions.

