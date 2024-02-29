TOMI Environmental Announces Additional iHP Custom Engineered System Installation Contracted for California

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the signing of a new contract for a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) installation with a California-based life sciences company. The contracted iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) is valued at approximately $600,000. This system, featuring six applicators, will be integrated into a clinical suite, and is expected to be fully installed by the end of the third quarter in 2024.



The life sciences sector is increasingly adopting automation in various processes, including decontamination, to comply with Annex 1, GMP, ISO, and other strict standards. California, a leading hub for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, is emerging as a key growth demographic for TOMI with the Company gaining multiple new clients, opportunities, and relationships from the state over the last year. The newly announced CES contract is a reflection of the trend of life sciences companies selecting integrated SteraMist iHP products to ensure superior decontamination while creating workflow efficiencies by minimizing laboratory downtime.

Following a presentation by Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI, at an ISPE event hosted by Avid Bioservices, the contractors recognized the benefits of the automated iHP Custom Engineered System showcased in Avid's new facility and brought SteraMist iHP to the customer as an option. TOMI's strong connections with other members of contractors and lab architects in other states from previous installs, led the customer to choose SteraMist iHP technology over the initial choice of vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI states, “We’re pleased to announce this new CES contract and look forward to continuing our growth momentum. Maintaining and developing relationships in this field remains crucial for both our clients and upcoming initiatives. Being a chosen technology to collaborate with respected contractors and architects has been rewarding, and we are committed to broadening our network to ensure that the highest quality of decontamination is achieved in laboratories across the world.”

