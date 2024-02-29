MGP Ingredients Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today announced that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.



“Following another record year and strong results from each of our three business segments in 2023, we are well positioned to implement this additional pillar of shareholder return while maintaining a strong balance sheet to enable additional growth opportunities,” said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients. “Today’s announcement reflects our continued confidence in our strategy, the sustainable strength of our business, and our ability to generate strong, long-term cash flows.”

The Company may repurchase shares from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amount of any shares repurchased will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The authorization has no expiration date and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

