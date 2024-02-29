Mondee to Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) travel technology company and marketplace with a portfolio of global platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, announced that Executive Vice Chairman Orestes Fintiklis, Chief Operating Officer Jim Dullum, and SVP Jeff Houston will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor and industry conferences.



The Citizens JMP Technology Conference, San Francisco, CA

Date: March 5th, 2024

Presentation: 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp62/mond/1675730

PANROTAS Forum, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Date: March 5th, 2024

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, CA

Date: March 6th and 7th, 2024

36th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point, CA

Date: March 18th and 19th, 2024

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) travel technology company and marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated AI travel planning assistant in the market. Its network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: mondee.com .

