OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 15.31 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors confirmed the payments for the share-based incentive scheme 2022-2023

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or the Company) Board of Directors has confirmed 218,293 shares for payment of the share-based incentive scheme 2022–2023, including the amount to be paid in cash. The share rewards will be paid in six installments within five years.

The share-based incentive scheme 2022–2023 had one two-year earning period. The target group of the scheme included 29 key persons, including the Company's CEO and members of the Management Team.

The remuneration of the scheme was based on comparable cost-income ratio, the quality of the credit portfolio, and customer and employee satisfaction.

The CEO of the Company and a member of the Management Team must hold at least 50 percent of the net shares paid under the scheme until the value of the CEO's share ownership in the Company is equal to the value of his gross annual salary and, accordingly, the shareholding of a member of the Management team in the Company is equal to half the value of his/her annual gross salary. This amount of shares shall be held for as long as the CEO's term of office or membership of the Management Team continues.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.