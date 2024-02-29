Global Egg Powder Market Set to Reach US$ 2,236.89 Million by 2030, Driven by Demand for Convenient Nutrition

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Powder Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exponential rise in demand for egg powder is paving the way for significant growth in the global market, anticipated to achieve a notable valuation by the year 2030. The egg powder market, which includes variants such as Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder, is seeing burgeoning growth, attributed to consumer preferences shifting towards convenient and long-lasting food products. Egg powder's value is magnified given its nutritional content, ease of storage, and versatility in a range of culinary applications.

Egg White Powder products are spearheading the global egg powder demand, cherished for their protein richness, fat-free composition, and varied applications. In a wellness-oriented market landscape where healthier lifestyles are in focus, egg white powder emerges as a prime element for sport nutrition, dietary supplements, and a host of gastronomic uses.

Accounting for the highest growth, Food & Beverage applications dominate the egg powder market scene. The utility of egg powder in processed foods, particularly within the bakery and confectionery segments, as well as pasta and sauces, enriches both palate and health aspects of the consumables. Its high protein quotient scores significantly in a market increasingly leaning towards protein enrichment.

In terms of geographic market dynamics, the United States stands out as a key player due to its market maturity, propelled by a combined interest in health trends and culinary convenience. However, the Asia Pacific region is not far behind, with economies such as China and India experiencing swift urbanization which augments the demand for egg powder in easy-to-prepare foods.

While the egg powder market landscape is composed of several key players, the report identifies entities such as Ovo Star Union N.V., Kewpie Egg Corporation, and Venky’s as part of an impressive roster instrumental in driving market advancements and expanding the egg powder foothold in global realms.

The report presents an incisive view on the global egg powder market, segmented according to product types, applications, and comprehensive country-wise analysis. This investigation delves into the varied dimensions influencing market growth and scrutinizes the role played by essential market drivers.

