Groundworks® Enters New Jersey Market by Acquiring Select Basement Waterproofing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announces its acquisition of Select Basement Waterproofing . With the addition of this brand, Groundworks is increasing its footprint into New Jersey. As part of this alignment, Select Basement Waterproofing will become Groundworks.



“Groundworks begins strategic expansion into the Northeast with this acquisition,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “By aligning with the experts at Select Basement Waterproofing, we are able to quickly expand services into New Jersey. We see exciting and strategic growth potential to serve homeowners of New Jersey.”

For 20 years, Select Basement Waterproofing has served homeowners in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties. The company offers a range of residential services, including basement waterproofing, foundation and structural repair, crawl space waterproofing and encapsulation, mold remediation and removal, egress windows and more.

“Joining Groundworks is an incredible opportunity to enhance the service experience for our valued customers, as well as to offer more robust career development opportunities for our employees that include leadership training and an employee ownership program,” notes Jerome Fokas, founder of Select Basement Waterproofing. “Groundworks and Select Basement Waterproofing share a commitment to technology-forward, high-quality solutions, and we look forward to many more successful years serving our communities.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first national foundation solutions company. For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com .

Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

Groundworks@FinnPartners.com