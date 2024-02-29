CAST and metafinanz join forces to advance Green IT initiatives

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic advance toward enhancing IT sustainability, CAST and metafinanz, a consulting subsidiary of Allianz, have announced a partnership bringing together CAST's software intelligence expertise and metafinanz's robust approach to Green IT, spearheaded by their Environmental, Social, and Governance transformation team.



The partnership will leverage metafinanz's Maturity Model Integrated Green IT Framework, which encompasses 23 disciplines focused on green organizational transformation. One key pillar of this framework is ‘green coding,’ a process involving the measurement of application electricity consumption, code review, implementation of improvements, and subsequent remeasurement. metafinanz has also developed specific Green Coding Guidelines for Python and Java.

"Through the fusion of CAST's software intelligence Green IT insights and metafinanz's Green IT processes, we've established a powerful synergy, Assembly Line for Green IT, enabling the creation of highly efficient IT systems," said CAST DACH Managing Director Houssem Ben Abderrahman. "Facing complex IT systems, decision makers struggle to make informed choices. Our collaboration provides a robust solution, enabling better management of digital challenges."

About metafinanz

For more than 30 years, metafinanz Information systems GmbH, a business and IT consulting company, has been supporting its customers in an increasingly digital and dynamic world. Our promise: We shed a new light on future viability. We offer consulting in the areas of AI & data driven company, connected platforms, ESG transformation, future organization, resilient business and transformation strategy.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.







