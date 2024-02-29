eXp World Holdings Revolutionizes Real Estate Radio With "KGCI Real Estate on Air" Partnership

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced a partnership with “KGCI Real Estate on Air,” an online streaming radio channel. This innovative platform has been created to empower, inspire and foster professional growth for all real estate agents through a dynamic mix of educational, insightful and motivational segments.



"KGCI Real Estate on Air is a complete game-changer for our industry," said Bryon Ellington, Chief Learning Officer, eXp Realty. "It's a one-stop-shop for all the knowledge and expertise agents need to thrive in their day-to-day operations. Through this partnership, we envision KGCI Real Estate on Air becoming an indispensable resource for agents everywhere, empowering them to develop their skills and stay at the forefront of an ever-changing industry."

KGCI Real Estate on Air features daily broadcasting, and is designed to build community and provide guidance to agents. The channel will also keep agents updated on the latest industry trends and opportunities, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve.

According to statistica.com , internet radio’s reach in the U.S. has increased sharply in the last decade with 75% of the population having listened to online radio in December 2023, compared to 45% in the previous 10 years. Weekly online radio consumption among U.S. listeners has also increased, growing from 12% in 2007 to 70% in 2023.

One of the most exciting aspects of KGCI Real Estate on Air is the inclusion of agent voices from around the globe. eXp Realty agents Knolly Williams, Hollie Kitchens, Ricky Carruth and Carrie Soave are just a few top-producing agents who will be sharing their insights and experiences on the channel.

"As an agent, I can tell you KGCI Real Estate on Air is exactly what we need in the real estate industry today," says Monica Weakley, another top-performing agent at eXp Realty and member of eXp World Holdings Board of Directors. "In today's landscape, agents face a constant influx of change. This station seeks to foster an open dialogue that promotes continuous learning and thoughtful discussions, ultimately fueling professional growth. Together, we will embark on a journey to elevate the real estate industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of that."

Tune in to KGCI Real Estate on Air daily at realestateonair.fm.

"We're excited to see the impact this radio channel will have on our agents and the real estate industry as a whole," said Ellington. "Let's tune in and start this new chapter together!"

