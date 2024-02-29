ANGRY ORCHARD IS HELPING SPRING BREAKERS TRAVEL LIGHT TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF NEW LIGHT HARD CIDER

WALDEN, N.Y., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYOB is a surefire way to save time and money while spring breaking, but jamming cans and bottles into back seats or travel bags on the way to your destination can weigh you down and be a total buzzkill. A recent Angry Orchard survey[1] found that more than 40 million Americans[2] have packed alcohol beverages in their luggage when going on spring break, commonly to save time (49%) or money (71%), with more than two thirds (69%) wishing they didn’t have to. Angry Orchard, the nation’s leading hard cider maker, is stepping in to help: the days of schlepping a week’s worth of drinks to vacation destinations are officially over.

To celebrate the launch of its NEW Crisp Light, Angry Orchard is helping lucky spring breakers ”Travel Light” by eliminating the hassle of hauling alcohol in their luggage with a chance to win a fully stocked beverage fridge at their spring break destination, so they can drop their bags at the door and get the party started light…er, right.

Angry Orchard Crisp Light is the newest addition to the Crisp Apple lineup, making a big splash as the perfect day-drinking cider for its lighter taste and profile, now available in 12oz. six-pack cans. With just 6 grams of sugar and 120 calories per 12 oz. serving at 4.3% ABV, each and every can of Crisp Light has that same delicious crisp apple flavor Angry Orchard drinkers know and love, now with fewer grams of sugar and calories, and with a slightly less sweet finish. The end result? A light cider that’s crazy refreshing, wildly drinkable, and still plenty Angry. So whether you’re at the pregame, beach, bar or any other moment when you’re rockin’ a can in hand, Crisp Light is the ultimate choice for this Spring Break and beyond.

By commenting on Angry Orchard’s launch post via Instagram or Twitter with “Help us #AngryOrchardTravelLight to <insert destination> with @AngryOrchard,” drinkers will have a chance to win a week’s supply of Crisp Light in the form of cold hard cash. The sweepstakes will be open from February 28 to April 4, 2024, and winners will be notified via direct message from the official @AngryOrchard social channels or by email. Click here for the complete rules and regulations.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard Crisp Light Cider, please visit AngryOrchard.com and follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country[3], Angry Orchard’s cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com.

