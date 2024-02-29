Pixalate’s Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Google Play Store: 386k Apps Delisted

LONDON, UK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Google Play Store , analyzing Q4 2023 delisted apps. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Google or the app developer.

Pixalate’s report analyzes apps delisted from the Google Play Store during the fourth quarter of 2023. The research focuses on profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings:

386k apps delisted in Q4 2023 From 2021-2023, 3.4M mobile apps were delisted , nearly equal to the current number of downloadable apps (3.5M).

delisted in Q4 2023 Of the apps delisted in Q4 2023, 8% were abandoned (not updated for more than two years) before their removal

(not updated for more than two years) before their removal In Q4 2023, 30% (117k) of the apps delisted had programmatic advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected) 547k accumulated delisted apps with ads since Q1 2022

of the apps delisted had programmatic advertising (an file detected) 3.2k “VPN ” and 12.6k “Wallpaper & Screensaver” apps delisted from the Google Play Store in Q4 2023

” and apps delisted from the Google Play Store in Q4 2023 In Q4 2023, 11.6% of apps registered in Russia were delisted, while 5.5% of apps registered in the U.S. were delisted

Top 10 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store in Q4 2023:

Here are the top 10 delisted mobile apps in the Google Play Store by number of downloads:

Apps that violate app store policies, including those that do not have a detectable privacy policy, may be delisted from the app stores. However, they can remain on a user’s mobile device, posing potential privacy and security risks. Advertisers who serve ads on such apps may expose themselves to compliance risks even after delisting them.



The delisting of apps is a common practice among app stores to remove low-quality, non-compliant or malicious apps. Google regularly removes such apps from its app stores.



