Global Safari Tourism Market to Surpass USD 47.87 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increased Expenditure by Middle and Upper Classes

Westford, USA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the increasing demand, certain factors such as high cost of safari tourism, infrastructure and security issues are restraining the growth of the global safari tourism market but with travelers looking for new and exciting destinations, opportunities remain there is still room for safari tourism to grow. Especially the African safari is the most popular and popular holiday in Africa, attracting people who want to see the natural habitats of lions, leopards, elephants, and many other wild animals.

The increasing demand of travelers for unique and authentic experiences is a major driver of the global safari tourism market. Besides safari, which gives tourists the chance to see wildlife in their natural habitat and explore the culture and traditions of the destinations, the growing middle- and middle-class population and greater habit of spending on travel contributes to the market expansion.

Prominent Players of Global Safari Tourism Market

Abercrombie & Kent (US)

Micato Safaris (US)

Ker & Downey Africa (South Africa)

Sanctuary Retreats (UK)

AndBeyond (South Africa)

Gamewatchers Safaris (Kenya)

Singita (South Africa)

Wilderness Safaris (South Africa)

Elewana Collection (Tanzania)

African Parks Network (South Africa)

Nomad Tanzania (Tanzania)

&Beyond (South Africa)

Jacada Travel (UK)

Natural World Safaris (UK)

Bench International (Australia)

African Sermon Safaris (Kenya)

Classic Africa (US)

Rothschild Safaris (US)

Go2Africa (South Africa)

Bushtracks Expeditions (US)

Couple Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Rise in Forest Tourism

The couple segment is an important segment in the global safari tourism market. By 2023, the largest share of revenue in the safari tourism market will come from couples, with a share of more than 40%. Going on safari as a couple doubles as a fun, relaxing and unique experience, and it can also be affordable. The breathtaking beauty of forests and national parks makes Safari an ideal destination for adventurous couples. Doing fun activities together while on safari can help couples develop new intimacy.

North America dominates the market due to the high disposable income of its residents, allowing for frequent travel and unique US experiences. It is a key market in this region, with tourism, including safaris, on the rise. Moreover, Canada also contributes to the growth of the global safari tourism market due to its abundant natural resources and growing ecotourism.

Friends Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rise in Interest among Youngsters

The friend's segment is the fastest growing segment in the global safari tourism market. The segment is expected to register a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. Going on safari with friends has become popular in recent years, especially among the younger generation. A group trip with friends on a safari trip can significantly reduce the overall cost of the trip, making it more affordable for this segment. Thus, the friend segment is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the global safari tourism market. The growing middle class is a major driver for countries such as China and India, as they prefer to spend and seek new experiences while traveling, Furthermore, many countries in the region, including Thailand and Malaysia about, offering a unique wildlife and nature experience.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global safari tourism market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Safari Tourism Market

In March 2023, South African tour operator Rhino Africa acquired Zimbabwean safari operator Imwelo Safari Lodges to expand its offerings in the region.

In February 2023, Kenyan tour operator Gamewatchers Safaris announced the launch of a new luxury safari camp in the Maasai Mara.

Key Questions Answered in Global Safari Tourism Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

