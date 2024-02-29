MEDIA ADVISORY: NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament Opens Play at The Catholic University of America March 1 and 2, 2024

Washington, DC, United States, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The Catholic University of America will serve as a site for the opening round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament, with Catholic University playing on Friday, March 1.
|WHEN:
| Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2
Catholic University plays Worcester State at 5:45 p.m. on March 1
|WHERE:
|Raymond A DuFour Center, 600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, D.C.
| DETAILS:
MEDIA
CONTACT:
| The 2024 NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament kicks off this weekend, March 1 and 2, with Catholic University playing host to the first and second rounds of the tournament. The full bracket can be found here.
On Friday, Rowan plays Carnegie Mellon at 3:15 p.m. and Catholic University plays Worcester State at 5:45 p.m.
On Saturday, the winners of those two games will play at 5:45 p.m.
Catholic University enters the tournament as champions of the Landmark Conference, boasting a record of 24-3. It was the Cardinals’ first landmark title since 2016. And the University is hosting the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
Jeff Jezewski
Assistant Athletic Director - Athletic Communications
jezewski@cua.edu
202-319-5610