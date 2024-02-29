Announcement of the ordinary general shareholders meeting Urbo Bankas UAB for the year 2024

Urbo Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077.



The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bankas is convened in 2023 March 20, 11 a.m. at Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius (4th floor).

The agenda of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows:

Regarding the annual report of Urbo bankas UAB for the year 2023.

Regarding the auditor’s report of Urbo bankas UAB.

Regarding the approval of the Set of Financial Statements of Urbo bankas UAB for 2023.

Regarding the distribution of profit of Urbo bankas UAB for the year 2023.

Regarding the selection of the audit firm for the audit of financial statements of Urbo bankas UAB for 2024 and 2025 and the setting of terms and conditions for the payment for audit services.

Regarding the increase of the authorized capital of Urbo bankas UAB from the funds of Urbo bankas UAB.

Regarding the amendment of the articles of association of Urbo bankas UAB.

The draft resolution of each issue on the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders, as well as other documents that must be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders, and information related to the exercise of shareholder rights, can be obtained from the person exercising the rights of the Bank's shareholder at the bank's headquarters at Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius. The opportunity to receive the above-mentioned information will be made no later than 10 days before the general meeting of shareholders.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@urbo.lt



