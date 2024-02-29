Capsa Announces NexPak Automated Medication Packaging System

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, announces the new NexPak Automated Packaging System. NexPak gives pharmacies the most direct path to adopt automated medication packaging for an efficient staging process and organized medication administration to patients. The NexPak solution benefits nurses and patients, ultimately increasing medication compliance.



Automating an extended care patient's daily medications into easy-to-administer strip packaging brings time savings for nurses to prepare and administer the med pass process; convenience and safety for patients who get all their medications in an easy-to-use pouch; and risk management to ensure patients receive the right dosage every time. NexPak, which is engineered for scalability, flexibility, and straightforward usage, breaks down barriers of entry for pharmacies to adopt automated compliance packaging and broaden their service offerings.

"The post-acute marketplace continues to be challenged with staffing shortages, squeezed profit margins, and competition. NexPak meets the need for a cost-effective and innovative solution to answer their pressing needs of dispensing medications in the method their customers need,” says Don Sprague, Vice President, Extended Care at Capsa Healthcare.

NexPak delivers attractive features for improved medication adherence in extended care settings:

Packaging flexibility with multi-dose and single-dose strip packaging

Scalability, with capacity to hold from 300 up to 480 NDCs

Intuitive software and a wide range of reporting

Tailored to the pharmacy's needs for multiple applications and new business growth

A major NexPak differentiator is the system's flexibility. NexPak is available as a Central Pharmacy unit and an In-Facility unit. In the traditional Central Pharmacy model, pharmacies manage the complete dispensing process with delivery to the care facility. With the In-Facility model, NexPak is installed inside the care facility where nurses can produce on-demand labeled, patient-specific, multi-dose pouch packets (with the pharmacy controlling all activities and inventory remotely). Nurses are freed up to spend more time on the floor with patients and less time with med pass preparation. NexPak is pivotal in Capsa’s commitment to providing caregivers solutions for safe, efficient medication delivery, storage, and administration – from the pharmacy to the nursing station to the patient bedside.

