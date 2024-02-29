Unaudited financial report of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2023

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q4 2023 were € 1.31 million (Q4 2022: € 2.03 million). The main business area is Nordic Fibreboard Ltd, the production and wholesale of fibreboard, which recorded sales in Q4 2023 of € 1.30 million, (Q4 2022: € 2.02 million). The remaining business area is the management of the property on Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu through the company Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ, whose sales revenue in the 4th quarter of 2023 was €12 thousand (Q4 2022: € 11 thousand).



The decline in Nordic Fibreboard's sales during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily influenced by a slowdown in new construction and renovation activities due to the winter season, along with global economic uncertainty affecting both end-users and industrial-oriented business customers. Nordic Fibreboard Ltd had sales of € 1.30 million in Q4 2023, marking a 35% decrease from Q4 2022.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard for Q4 2023 was € 245 thousand, the EBITDA margin was 19% (Q4 2022: EBITDA was € 661 thousand and the EBITDA margin was 33%). Compared to the Q4 2022 the Group`s gross margin decreased from 13% to 9% in the Q4 2023.

In Q4 2023, a revaluation of the fair value of real estate investment properties was conducted, relying on expert assessments prepared by an external appraiser, resulting in a profit of 404 thousand euros. (in the Q4 2022, a profit from the revaluation of real estate investments was 697 thousand euros).

Financial expenses for the Q4 2023 were € 237 thousand, of which € 54 thousand were loan interest costs and € 183 thousand were losses from the revaluation of Trigon Property Development (TPD) shares. Total financial income of € 150 thousand was recorded in Q4 2022, which consisted of the dividends received from TPD shares in the amount of € 24 thousand and losses from the revaluation of the same TPD shares in the amount of € 143 thousand and the interest expense of loan obligations in the amount of € 31 thousand.

Group`s consolidated net loss for Q4 2023 was € 115 thousand (Q4 2022: profit € 386 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2023 Q4 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 Fibreboards production and sales 1,300 2,020 7,657 11,035 Real Estate Management 12 11 47 39 TOTAL 1,312 2,031 7,704 11,074

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2023 Q4 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 127 (23) 510 1,092 Real Estate Management 132 690 113 672 Group transactions (14) (6) (44) (32) TOTAL EBITDA 245 661 579 1,732 Extraordinary other operating expenses 0 0 (406) 0 Depreciation (123) (125) (489) (497) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 122 536 (316) 1,235 Net financial costs (237) (150) (366) (1) NET PROFIT/ LOSS (115) 386 (682) 1,234

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: fibreboard production and sales

Fibreboard sales in Q4 2023 were € 1.30 million (Q4 2022: € 2.02 million). In Q4 2023, the main reason behind the decrease in sales revenue compared to Q4 2022 was the termination of the agreement with the primary customer in Denmark, which led to a decrease in sales by 24% compared to Q4 2022. In addition, sales in Finland decreased by 23% and sales in Latvia decreased by 47% in Q4 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. As a positive development, the company has successfully reestablished cooperation with former export customers and has also secured new customers in both the Middle East and the European Union. As a result, in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022, sales in Sweden have increased by 41%, and sales in Africa and Asia have recovered.

The EBITDA of the fiberboard segment for the Q4 2023 was a positive € 127 thousand, which is a quarterly improvement compared to the EBITDA for the Q4 2022, which was a negative € 23 thousand, but when comparing EBITDA for the twelve months of 2023 with the 2022 with the same period, the drop is 53%. The main reason for the decline can be attributed to the exceptionally high electricity prices in early 2023, which had a significant impact on the company. The situation was alleviated by the implementation of a new electricity contract in April 2023, which provided more favorable terms for purchasing electricity.

Fibreboard sales by geographical segments

€ thousand € thousand Q4 2023 Q4 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 European Union 1,120 1,871 6,974 10,297 Africa 64 0 197 0 Middle East 41 82 137 154 Asia 11 0 113 69 Russia 0 0 0 427 Other 64 67 236 88 TOTAL 1,300 2,020 7,657 11,035

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: real estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 12 thousand in Q4 2023, (Q4 2022: € 11 thousand).

The real estate management EBITDA for Q4 2023 were positive € 132 thousand (Q4 2022: EBITDA was positive € 690 thousand). As of the end of 2023 and 2022, fair value revaluations of the real estate investment object located at 48 Suur-Jõe Street in Pärnu was conducted, resulting in an income of € 142 thousand in the Q4 2023 and the income of the Q4 2022 was € 697 thousand.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 31.12.2023 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 8.5 million (31.12.2022: 9.4 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2023 were € 4.2 million (31.12.2022: € 4.3 million), of which the Group has payables of € 0.5 million as at 31.012.2023 (31.12.2022: € 0.5 million) and borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 31.12.2023 (31.12.2022: also € 3.2 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 0.5 million as at 31.12.2023 (31.12.2022: € 0.6 million). Inventories were € 0.7 million as of 31.12.2023 (31.12.2022: € 1.7 million). Fixed assets were € 7.2 million as of 31.12.2023 (€ 7.2 million as of 31.12.2022).

During 2023 twelve months, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled € 266 thousand (2022 twelve months: € 152 thousand). Cash outflows due to investment activities was € 257 thousand during 2023 twelve months, mainly consisting of investments into production assets of € 251 thousand and real estate investments of € 6 thousand (2022 twelve months: cash outflow € 129 thousand). Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 4 thousand during 2023 twelve months (2022 twelve months: cash outflow € 78 thousand). Net cash effect during 2023 twelve months cash inflow of € 7 thousand, (2021 twelve months: cash outflow € 55 thousand).

OUTLOOK

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd

The building materials market is experiencing modest demand overall, with an uncertain short-term outlook. Operating in such a challenging market environment, forecasting future trends is difficult, and market stability is elusive. High interest rates, ongoing economic uncertainty, and international tensions are influencing the purchasing decisions and business plans of both consumers and businesses. These factors have led to a slowdown in the construction and renovation market, affecting both consumers and businesses.

However, there are signs of customer interest recovery in certain markets, and the company has secured agreements with some new customers, providing hope for some recovery of sales volume. Currently, the company's primary focus is on finding new customers to expand its customer portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company continues to actively contribute to product development to ensure the sustainability of its operations and growth in the market.

Pärnu Riverside Development

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property has been completed, with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.

FINANTSIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q4 2023 Q4 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 Revenue 1,312 2,031 7,704 11,074 EBITDA 245 661 579 1,732 EBITDA margin 19% 33% 8% 16% Operating profit 122 536 (316) 1,235 Operating margin 9% 26% (4%) 11% Net profit (115) 386 (682) 1,234 Net margin (9%) 19% (9%) 11%

Statement of financial position 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Total assets 8,505 9,408 Return on assets (8%) 13% Equity 4,402 5,084 Return on equity (16%) 24% Debt-to-equity ratio 48% 46% Share 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Last Price (€)* 0.90 1.60 Earnings per share (€) (0.15) 0.27 Price-earnings ratio (5.93) 5.83 Book value of a share (€) 0.98 1.13 Market to book ratio 0.92 1.42 Market capitalization, € thousand 4,049 7,198 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS

€ thousand 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Cash and cash equivalents 7 2 57 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 534 559 902 Inventories (Note 3) 728 1,672 390 Total current assets 1,269 2,233 1,349 Investment property (Note 4) 2,269 1,859 1,152 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 491 644 644 Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets (Note 5) 4,475 4,670 4,915 Intangible assets (Note 6) 1 2 3 Total non-current assets 7,236 7,175 6,714 TOTAL ASSETS 8,505 9,408 8,063 Borrowings (Notes 8) 756 290 146 Payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 756 1,014 829 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 21 18 19 Total current liabilities 1,533 1,322 994 Long-term borrowings (Notes 8) 2,459 2,875 3,074 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 111 127 145 Total non-current liabilities 2,570 3,002 3,219 Total liabilities 4,103 4,324 4,213 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 45 0 Retained earnings (loss) 3,907 4,589 3,400 Total equity 4,402 5,084 3,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,505 9,408 8,063

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q4 2023 Q4 2022 12M 2023 12M 2022 Revenue (Note 13) 1,312 2,031 7,704 11,074 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 1,313 1,890 6,810 9,024 Gross profit (1) 141 894 2,050 Distribution costs (Note 15) 137 193 673 1,112 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 141 109 514 424 Other operating income (Note 18) 404 697 404 730 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 3 0 427 9 Operating profit (loss) 122 536 (316) 1,235 Finance income (Note 19) 0 24 0 129 Finance costs (Note 19) 237 174 366 130 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (115) 386 (682) 1,234 NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (115) 386 (682) 1,234 Basic earnings per share (Note 12) (0.03) 0.09 (0.15) 0.27 Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) (0.03) 0.09 (0.15) 0.27

