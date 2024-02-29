Mullen’s Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack Hits the Road for Class 1 Vehicle Testing on Feb. 26, 2024

Testing of solid-state battery pack has advanced from lab to on-road vehicle testing

Previously projected 73% increase in range from 110 miles to 190 miles

Actual tests resulted in 86% increase in vehicle range from 110 miles to 205 miles





BREA, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the Company began Class 1 EV cargo van road testing with the integrated solid-state polymer battery pack. Vehicle road testing began on Feb. 26, 2024, at Mullen’s Commercial Tech Center in Troy, Michigan. Video of Class 1 EV cargo van integrated with solid-state polymer battery pack testing can be viewed on MullenUSA.com.

Mullen’s latest phase of solid-state polymer battery testing began in January with installation of the battery pack into the Class 1 EV cargo van for testing of system compatibility between the vehicle and pack. Recent performance testing has included on-road drive cycles as well as Dyno testing at an EPA certified lab located in Northville, Michigan.

Due to higher energy density of the solid-state battery, the total pack energy increased from 42 kWh to 72 kWh. The initial test results met or exceeded all requirements targeted for first drive cycles for energy usage and the driving range. It was estimated that the range would be increased from 110 miles to 190 miles and the first real-world tests exceeded those projections.

“The first road test has resulted in significant gains in vehicle range. Additional testing over time will solidify a solid-state solution for our commercial vehicles. Next steps include finalizing our design and manufacturing validation,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

