WISeKey and Odin Spearhead the Establishment of an Innovative Semiconductor Center in Murcia; The Project Foresees a Financing of €60M for its Execution

Murcia, Spain , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



For more information visit: https://www.laverdad.es/murcia/proyectan-centro-avanzado-diseno-personalizacion-chips-ultra-20240229122659-nt_amp.html

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, today announced that during a meeting held at the University of Murcia (UMU), attended by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, María González Veracruz, the Rector Magnificus, José Luján, Professor Antonio Skarmeta, and representatives from leading Murcian companies a significant step was taken towards the consolidation of an ambitious project: the creation of a high-performance cybersecurity chip design and customization center in the Region of Murcia.

Antonio Skarmeta UMU professor, Mariola Guevara Government Delegate in the Region of Murcia, María González Veracruz Secretary of State for Telecommunications, José Trigueros CEO of OdinS, José Luján UMU Rector, Miguel Ángel Zamora UMU professor and Francisco Martínez CIO of TProtege.

This project, supported by the Government of Spain, is an initiative led by the UMU spin-off company, Odin Solution (“Odin”), and WISeKey, a globally recognized firm in the field of digital security. Both companies, along with T-Protege, have joined forces to develop a semiconductor center that promises to be an international benchmark in cybersecurity.

The collaboration between WISeKey, Odin, and T-Protege stands out for its innovative approach and its capacity to establish international partnerships, driven by its specialization in cybersecurity research projects. This approach has been crucial for the project's adherence to the financial instruments of the Strategic Project for the Economic Recovery and Transformation of Microelectronics and Semiconductors in Spain (PERTE Chip), an initiative of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures aiming to mobilize 12.25 billion euros by 2027.

The Secretary of State, María González Veracruz, expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the project, highlighting that "the Region of Murcia will become the epicenter of chip design and cybersecurity, marking a milestone in the digital industry and generating numerous qualified job positions."

The Rector of UMU, José Luján, emphasized the university's pride in contributing to the project, highlighting the importance of knowledge transfer to the private sector and public-private collaboration for the economic and social development of the region.

Carlos Moreira, representative of WISeKey, participated remotely, reaffirming his company's commitment to innovation in digital security and the importance of this center for the technological future of Murcia and the world.

For his part, José Trigueros, CEO of Odin Solutions, states that "given the instability of the current geopolitical situation, the need to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in the EU by reducing external dependencies is clear, as a key step for Europe's technological sovereignty."

Francisco Martínez Asensio, CIO of TProtege, highlights three positive consequences for the region: "the creation of a pole of quality employment, the strengthening of an advanced industrial sector and a decisive boost to R&D&I, particularly in the field of regional universities".

This center will not only offer personalized and secure solutions to customer needs but will also benefit the industrial sector, public administration, and citizens, facilitating access to advanced technologies and improving the cybersecurity of critical systems.

About Odin

Odin Solutions (OdinS) is a SME founded in August 2014 and accredited as innovative ICT company (EIBT) by MINECO and ANCES. OdinS works on the IPv6 fields of Internet of Things, Big Data and Security. The OdinS personal have strong expertise in research and development of IoT embedded systems and Big-Data platforms for water/energy efficiency, security and tele-management of infrastructures. OdinS has several patents in the area of monitoring and tele-control systems. OdinS provides open, flexible and interoperable products able to connect infrastructures and mobile platforms for Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings.

The multidisciplinary and enterprising team of OdinS everyday work to face new challenges of a society that is becoming more connected and technological. Therefore, OdinS is member of the international IoT-Forum and AIOTI (Alliance for internet of things innovation). Moreover, OdinS participates actively in different standardization work groups such as Smart Cities, Architectures and Standards. Specifically, OdinS collaborates in ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) for the industrial standardization group of the ISG CIM (cross-sector Context Information Management) with the aim of designing interoperable interfaces between IoT devices and BigData platforms. OdinS considers the R&D collaboration projects as the best inversion to achieve more competitive products and solutions.

About TProtege

TProtege is a leading technology-based security and control systems company offering audiovisual engineering, surveillance, environmental monitoring and management, access control and logistics security services. Real-time protection of trucks and goods.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.







