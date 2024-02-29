United States Decorative Veneers Market Focused Insights Report 2023-2024 and 2029: Increasing Demand for Exotic Wood Species-Based Veneers, Including Zebrawood, Rosewood, and Ebony

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Decorative Veneers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. decorative veneers market was valued at USD 1.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% from 2023 to 2029.

Consumer preference for customization and personalization of decorative veneers has risen across the U.S. market in the last few years. The demand for exotic wood species-based veneers, including zebrawood, rosewood, and ebony, is growing significantly, driving the U.S. decorative veneers market.

The U.S. decorative veneer sheet market report contains exclusive data on 28 vendors. AHC Hardwood Group, Columbia Forest Products, Flexible Materials, FormWood Industries, Inc., G L Veneer, MBVeneer Corp, Oakwood Veneer, and Timber Products Company are the leading players with strong market penetration.

In the U.S. decorative veneers market, most companies balance high-quality product offerings with competitive pricing to sustain the market. Many companies focus on niche application segments like high-end furniture, musical instruments, or architectural projects.

Hardwood veneer material is a dominant segment with a market size of over 60% in the U.S. decorative veneers market due to its rich colors, traditional appeal, and diverse species. Hardwood veneers are known for their decorative accents and fire-resistant properties. The demand for reclaimed wood and FSC-certified veneers is rising in the U.S., which drives the demand for hardwood veneers. Due to technological advancements, digital printing can be possible for hardwood veneers, which creates an aesthetic appeal for the interior of homes.

The furniture application segment has the largest market share in the U.S. decorative veneers market. The furniture segment includes chairs, racks, tables, crockery units, bookcases, dressers, side tables, office furniture, T.V.s, benches, chests & drawers, etc. The increasing requirement for relaxing spaces, growing family sizes, and a preference for sustainable furniture drive the demand for furniture segments in the U.S. decorative veneers market.

Residential end-user segmentation is growing significantly, with the fastest CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. The availability of decorative veneers in various colors, textures, species, and patterns to achieve a luxurious wood look helps to gain traction in the market. It drives the demand for decorative veneers in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Patterned and Textured Veneers: Patterned and textured veneers offer additional visual interest and dimension to surfaces. The demand for interior design is growing considerably in the U.S., allowing for the creation of subtle accents and unique focal points. The diverse options like organic textures, embossed designs, and geometric patterns drive the demand for decorative veneers in the U.S. market.



Transforming Homes with Decorative Veneers: Home improvement projects are continuously rising in the U.S. post-pandemic. This includes installation, repair, replacement, etc. Renovation of a home helps to increase the value of property. Decorative veneers offer a spectrum of ceiling and wall paneling choices, enhancing consumer preference for personalized home decor that aligns with aesthetically appealing decorative veneers. It drives the demand for decorative veneers in the U.S. market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 66 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered United States

