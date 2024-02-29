NextGen Food Robotics Provides Update on its AI-Powered Food Ordering Application, Lily

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the “Company” or “NextGen”) (CBOE: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83), a leading innovator in the food technology industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first production version of its generative-AI powered food delivery and chatbot application, Lily, and the submission of the application to the Apple App Store.



The Company is very pleased with the progress it has made refining its AI model for Lily, and is looking forward to making the application available for customers to download in the near future. Lily aims to transform the food ordering and delivery experience through advanced generative artificial intelligence powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.0 large language model.

The submission of the Lily App to the Apple App Store is just the beginning of NextGen's plans to enhance food ordering and delivery. The Company is committed to ongoing updates and improvements to the app, ensuring it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the food industry. The Lily app is expected to be available for download soon, subject to App Store review and approval. Users are encouraged to stay tuned for the official launch announcement and prepare to experience the future of food ordering.

For more information about the Lily App please visit - https://www.nextgenai.ca.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the “Lily app”, which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

info@nextgenai.ca

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Such statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) making the Lily app available for customers to download, and the timeline for the same; (ii) the ability of the Lily app to transform the food ordering and delivery experience; (iii) future updates and improvements to the Lily app; and (iv) approval of the Lily app on the Apple App Store, and timing thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither Cboe Canada nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the Listing Manual of Cboe Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.