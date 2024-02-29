[Latest] Global Tourism Event Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,179,077.2 Billion by 2032 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Tourism Event Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Exhibitions and Conference, Festivals, Corporate Events & Meetings, Music Concert, Others), By Channel (Virtual Channel, Physical Channel), By Tourism Type (Domestic, International), By Target Audience (Children, Adult), By Revenue Source (On-line Registration, Off-line Registration, Sponsorship), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tourism Event Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,128,652.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,205,400.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,179,077.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Tourism Event Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Global Economic Trends: The growth of the event tourism market is closely tied to global economic trends. A robust and growing economy tends to increase disposable income, encouraging more people to spend on travel and leisure activities, including attending tourism events.

Technological Advancements: The event tourism market has been significantly impacted by technological advancements. Digital platforms and social media play a crucial role in promoting and disseminating information about events, making it easier for potential attendees to discover and participate in tourism events globally.

Cultural Exchange and Diversity: The increasing interest in cultural exchange and diversity has fueled the growth of tourism events. People are increasingly seeking unique and authentic experiences, leading to the popularity of events that showcase the cultural richness of different regions and communities.

Sustainability and Responsible Tourism: The growing awareness of environmental issues and the importance of sustainable practices has influenced the event tourism market. Events that prioritize sustainability and responsible tourism practices are gaining traction, attracting environmentally conscious attendees and sponsors.

Government Initiatives and Policies: Government support and policies can significantly impact the event tourism market. Positive initiatives, such as infrastructure development, visa facilitation, and promotional campaigns, can boost tourism and attract more visitors to events, contributing to market growth.

Changing Consumer Behavior: Evolving consumer preferences and behaviors play a vital role in shaping the event tourism market. The demand for unique experiences, personalized travel itineraries, and a focus on well-being are driving factors that organizers need to consider in designing and promoting tourism events to meet the changing expectations of attendees.

Global Health and Safety Considerations: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to the event tourism market, emphasizing the importance of health and safety. Future growth in the market is influenced by how effectively organizers adapt to new health protocols, implement safety measures, and communicate these initiatives to potential attendees. Flexibility and innovation in event planning to accommodate changing health conditions will be crucial in maintaining and growing the tourism event market.

Event Tourism Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Airbnb Experiences has launched off-the-grid experiences, emphasizing unique and adventurous activities in remote locations. This move aligns with the increasing demand for immersive travel, offering users the chance to explore distinctive and less-traveled destinations, enhancing their overall travel experience.

In 2023, ITW UXP and Club Vistara joined forces in a partnership aimed at boosting the sports tourism business. The collaboration seeks to enhance accessibility, making travel for sports enthusiasts more convenient, and providing unique experiences and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports events.

In 2022, Gullivers Sports Travel, the Group Travel Specialist, unveils a one-year partnership with Waratahs Alumni, presenting four sports travel tours during the Rugby World Cup in France. The tours will feature notable figures Darren Coleman, Phil Waugh, Tony Dempsey, and Ian Kennedy, enhancing the rugby enthusiasts’ experience.

Event Tourism Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Tourism Event Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Mass Cancellations and Postponements: The pandemic led to widespread cancellations and postponements of tourism events globally due to travel restrictions, lockdowns, and concerns about public health. This resulted in significant financial losses for event organizers, suppliers, and local economies dependent on tourism.

Shift to Virtual Events: With restrictions on large gatherings and travel, the event tourism market witnessed a surge in virtual events. Organizers adapted by embracing online platforms to connect with audiences, providing a temporary solution to maintain engagement and continuity during the pandemic.

Hybrid Event Models: The adoption of hybrid event models, combining in-person and virtual elements, allows for flexibility and broader reach. This approach caters to individuals who may still have concerns about attending physical events while providing a dynamic and immersive experience for both virtual and on-site participants.

Enhanced Health and Safety Measures: Implementing robust health and safety protocols has become paramount for the recovery of the event tourism market. This includes measures such as temperature checks, sanitization stations, social distancing arrangements, and collaboration with local health authorities to ensure the safety of attendees.

Collaboration and Industry Support: Collaboration within the tourism and event industry, as well as with relevant government bodies, is crucial for recovery. Shared best practices, financial support mechanisms, and coordinated efforts can help rebuild the confidence of stakeholders and attract attendees back to events.

Strategic Marketing and Communication: Effective marketing and communication strategies are vital for encouraging attendance post-pandemic. Clear messaging on safety measures, highlighting the unique aspects of the event, and addressing any concerns potential attendees may have can help rebuild trust and interest in participating in tourism events.

Diversification of Offerings: Event organizers are diversifying their offerings to appeal to a broader audience and mitigate risks associated with unforeseen challenges. This may include introducing new event formats, thematic variations, or incorporating elements that cater to changing consumer preferences and expectations.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Event Tourism Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Tourism Event Market – Regional Analysis

The Tourism Event Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America’s tourism event market is characterized by a trend towards experiential and immersive events, incorporating technology like AR and VR. Sustainability initiatives and a focus on wellness experiences are gaining prominence. The region sees a surge in hybrid events, combining in-person and virtual elements to cater to diverse preferences.

Europe: Europe’s tourism event market is witnessing a rise in eco-friendly and sustainable events, aligning with the growing emphasis on environmental consciousness. Cultural and heritage events continue to thrive, attracting a diverse international audience. The trend also includes a focus on digital integration to enhance event accessibility and engagement.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific’s tourism event market is marked by a surge in mega-events, such as international sports competitions and cultural festivals. The region is embracing technology-driven innovations, including cashless transactions and smart event management systems. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards themed and niche events catering to specific interests.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s tourism event market is characterized by a focus on promoting cultural diversity and heritage. The region sees a rise in events showcasing local arts, crafts, and traditions. With an emphasis on destination branding, LAMEA is witnessing a trend towards collaborative efforts between event organizers and local governments to boost tourism.

List of the prominent players in the Event Tourism Market:

Eventbrite

Cvent

The Priceline Group

Expedia Group

Live Nation Entertainment

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Marriott International

Accor

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

MCI Group

International Meeting Planners

American Express Global Business Travel

Informa PLC

Reed Exhibitions

Hosts Global

Others

The Event Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Exhibitions and Conference

Festivals

Corporate Events & Meetings

Music Concert

Others

By Channel

Virtual Channel

Physical Channel

By Tourism Type

Domestic

International

By Target Audience

Children

Adult

By Revenue Source

Online Registration

Off-line Registration

Sponsorship

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

