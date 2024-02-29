Global Employee Benefits Platform Market to Touch Valuation of USD 2,030.1 Million By 2032, at 8.12% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global employee benefits platform market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 2,030.1 million by 2032 from US$ 1,005.5 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The employee benefits platform market is growing quickly. This growth is driven by the change in how employers view the benefits. They are no longer just a cost, but a strategic investment to attract and retain talent. Platforms such as Workday, Namely, Zenefits, Gusto, and ADP offer personalized experiences that workers want, as 88% of employees place a high value on a robust benefits package. These platforms empower businesses to provide a wider array of choices in their offerings, which can raise employee satisfaction and potentially boost engagement scores by 15%. Today, employers also have to navigate a complicated web of regulations when it comes to benefits. But platforms streamline this process with features like centralized hubs and automated updates and workflows — and companies that use them typically see compliance errors drop by 25%.

Well-being is another major goal for these platforms. They go beyond healthcare, offering tools for mental health, financial wellness and work-life balance. Astute Analytica’s study says that the return on investment here can be substantial too: Employers often see $3-$6 in healthcare savings and reduced absenteeism for every dollar they spend on wellness initiatives. Wherein, technology powers the evolution of these platforms. Data analytics make it easier for companies to optimize their benefits spending (used by 65% of organizations). Platforms also become year-round health hubs; meeting the needs of the 78% of employees who desire a single point of access for benefits management.

Personalization is Transforming the Employee Benefits Platform Market

The time of average benefits packages has come to a close. An assorted workforce requires customizations for their individual needs. With an employee benefits platform, this personalization is possible and allows employees to build their own personalized package from scratch based on what they need at the moment. The shift is crucial because a large majority, 88% in fact, of employees consider benefits essential for job satisfaction. Not only that, but unengaged employees are costing U.S. businesses over $500 billion each year. Benefits platforms work by letting employees customize coverage. For example: expanded dependent care for young families or enhanced retirement plans for older workers. They also offer voluntary benefits like gym memberships or legal services giving more control to the employee. When this approach is taken, positive employee perceptions can be boosted up to 15%.

By analyzing utilization and demographics of your workplace, platforms will provide insights needed to guide decision-making when it comes to differentiating between the blends of benefits needed by different people in your office space. This strategy is already being used by 65% of organizations which ensures that not only will your packages be personalized and align with evolving employee needs over time, but they will also remain cost-effective throughout that entire period as well.

Human Resource Department is the Key End Users of Employee Benefits Platform Market, Control 59.7% Market Share

This trend is not surprising because these platforms have the solutions to HR's core problems. They take all the complex information about benefits and put them in one place, they automate enrollment and compliance processes, and provide data analytics so that any decisions made are informed. Just being able to streamline the flow of work, frees up HR teams from countless burdens and empowers them to make strategic choices. These choices can improve cost-efficiency. which gives employees more comfortability. Due to a labor market being tight, employee benefits platforms have become an HR recruitment and retention tool. People want to see an attractive package with a user-friendly experience when it comes to benefits in a company.

Astute Analytica expects AI To play a big part in tailoring recommendations for employees in the global employee benefits platform market. The plan is also to integrate all of this into other HR systems so that everything can be viewed at once in one place. Doing this would create an overall better view of the workforce as well. Lastly, everyone’s main focus right now is mental health; stress has definitely been high all around the world with COVID-19 affecting many people's everyday lives. In short, HR departments will continue contributing higher with these platforms as they seek innovative ways to manage benefits, attract top talent, and champion employee well-being.

Healthcare Plans Contribute More than 57.9% Revenue to the Employee Benefits Platform Market

Health plans are the dominant force in market. From the past few years, healthcare costs are soaring and remain at the top of mind for employers globally. The platforms provide detailed data on how health plans are used, how much they cost and what’s new in the market. That information lets employers negotiate better rates, put in place policies that reduce usage and promote wellness initiatives aimed at preventing diseases before they become costly to treat. The platforms also remove much of the pain associated with complying with laws that dictate everything from what has to be included in a health plan to how benefits must be administered. The software acts as a central hub for policy updates, automated workflows and risk mitigation tools, which help human resources teams save time and their bosses money.

Additionally, workers today expect more than just medical coverage from their employer in the global employee benefits platform market. They want access to mental health services, chronic disease management programs, and more personalized tools like telemedicine. Those expectations make up some of the driving forces behind investment in these types of platforms. Therefore, having all these features in one place is particularly crucial for companies growing rapidly around the world. It’s hard enough managing benefits across state lines without adding country borders into the mix. But it’s becoming increasingly necessary as businesses look to hire top talent wherever it may be — even if it's thousands of miles away.



In line with this, there’s an increasing demand from employers themselves​ working through insurance brokers or directly with carriers​for ways to eliminate administrative headaches created by outdated technologies that slow down claims processing or lead to redundant paperwork.

North America is Well-Positioned with More than 38.5% Market Share in Global Employee Benefits Platform Market

Many factors contribute to North America's leadership in the employee benefits platform market. One of those is the culture established by employer-provided benefits. It’s a large market, however, the cost of healthcare makes it hard for people to gain access to it. This is why these platforms are important for employers who want to stay competitive without having to spend too much money or time on it. There are many rules and regulations when it comes to benefits and healthcare, so any help getting through that process is needed. These tools make compliance easier and ensures HR teams get more done while saving time navigating these constantly changing rules. On top of that, this area is also one known for being a hub for tech innovation. These innovative features include AI-powered personalization which allows employers to connect with multiple different generations in their workforce.

Workday, Namely, and Zenefits are just some companies gaining an advantage by providing a variety of features like these. Another feature they offer is financial wellness tools which will give users information on how well they’re doing financially if they’re stressed about it. This holistic approach towards the overall benefit package given by employers aligns with the newfound strategic approach companies have been taking in North America. Moreover, Astute Analytica’s study says that Canada’s growth primarily stems from government initiatives focused on benefits expansion and workplace well-being. Using new brand awareness techniques has allowed them to expand quickly across all industries. The same thing has been seen in small businesses as well where companies use their size as leverage against larger corporations.

The competitive landscape in North America employee benefits platform market offers opportunities for differentiation and innovation. Smaller players can carve out niches by providing industry-specific solutions or focusing on often underserved segments like small businesses. The evolving "benefits marketplace" model, where platforms offer a wider spectrum of voluntary benefits, is another area ripe for disruption and innovative solutions tailored to the North American market.

