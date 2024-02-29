MasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and Bobby Potter, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, presented in-person and virtually, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 3:25 p.m. EST.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on MasterCraft’s website at https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/mcft/1599600 . Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the presentation to register, and to download and install any needed audio software. The archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .