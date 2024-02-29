Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Industry Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2023 and 2024-2032

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $556.8 thousand in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.32% and reach $30,679.3 thousand by 2032

The growth of the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for autonomous driving technology and a greater focus on vehicle safety, especially in relation to semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles.



Market Introduction



The Europe market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment is experiencing significant growth, fueled by escalating demand for autonomous driving technology and heightened emphasis on vehicle safety. With advancements in sensor technology and regulatory support for autonomous vehicles, European countries are witnessing increased adoption of ADAS and maintenance equipment for both semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles.

Companies are innovating to develop and deploy cutting-edge sensor maintenance solutions to ensure the reliability and performance of autonomous systems. Additionally, initiatives promoting road safety and reducing accidents further drive the adoption of ADAS and sensor maintenance equipment in Europe. As the region continues to embrace innovative automotive technologies, the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is poised for continued expansion and transformation in the coming years.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The leading automotive OEMs are continuously working to manufacture and sell vehicles with higher autonomous driving capabilities, i.e., level 3 and above. The growing need for affordable and high-performing ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment is one of the major factors for the growth of the Europe ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.

The market is more on the consolidated side at present, where ADAS and autonomous maintenance equipment providers have been successful to a certain extent in strengthening their market position in the market, with a few automotive OEMs and autonomous vehicle businesses working on such solutions in-house.

However, with the rise of autonomous driving, the existing established players are expected to face stiff competition from emerging players. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening market position over the coming years, with the companies focusing on bolstering their technological capabilities and gaining a dominant market share in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment industry.



Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The Europe ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.



Competitive Strategy:

The key players in the Europe ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market analyzed and profiled in the study include ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment providers that develop, maintain, and market ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

ARaymond

Ficosa Internacional SA

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Motion Controls international

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

Helbako GmbH

PASS GmbH & Co. KG

Cebi Group

Continental AG

Valeo

Kendrion N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.2 Industry Trends

1.1.2.1 Ultrasonic Cleaning for Autonomous Vehicle Sensors

1.1.2.2 Passive Aerodynamics

1.1.3 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.5 Case Study

1.1.5.1 Case Study 1: Fluid and Wiper Blade Sensor Cleaning Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.5.2 Case Study 2: Fluid and Air Jet Sensor Cleaning Solutions for Autonomous Vehicles

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Autonomous Driving

1.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Optimization of Cleaning Fluid Usage

1.2.2.2 System Design Related Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Focus on Technological Advancements in Sensor Maintenance Equipment

1.2.5.2 Sensor Cleaning Solutions for Highly and Fully Automated Vehicles

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Markets

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Solution Providers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.1.5 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Vehicle Type), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2032

2.1.2.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Propulsion Type), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2032

2.1.2.3 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Level of Autonomy), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2032

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market (by Product Type), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2032

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.1.1 Key Steps for Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.1.2 Analysis of Key Companies

3.1.2 Market Share Range

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Private Companies

3.2.1.1 ARaymond

3.2.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.2 Role of ARaymond in the ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market

3.2.1.1.3 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.1.2 Ficosa Internacional SA

3.2.1.3 Rochling SE & Co. KG

3.2.1.4 Motion Controls international

3.2.1.5 Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

3.2.1.6 Helbako GmbH

3.2.1.7 PASS GmbH & Co. KG

3.2.1.8 Cebi Group

3.2.2 Public Companies

3.2.2.1 Continental AG

3.2.2.2 Valeo

3.2.2.3 Kendrion N.V.



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/158wi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.