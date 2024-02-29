Synaptive Medical Welcomes Chris Marrus as New Chief Commercial Officer

New position of Chief Commercial Officer established to drive sales and growth for Synaptive

Chris Marrus brings extensive experience in innovative med tech to Synaptive having held senior leadership roles at INSIGHTEC, Stryker, MAKO Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and Leica

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical Inc., a global med tech and technology company solving surgical, imaging and data challenges, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Marrus as Chief Commercial Officer. This appointment underscores Synaptive's commitment to driving sales, expanding its market presence, and advancing innovative solutions in imaging and surgical technology focused on combining the best technologies with the best information to transform the delivery of care.

Chris has a proven track record of spearheading sales initiatives and fostering exponential growth for innovative companies. Notably, Chris has held pivotal roles at INSIGHTEC, Stryker MAKO Surgical, Intuitive Surgical and Leica where he played integral leadership roles in commercializing disruptive technologies and driving revenue streams. Chris has brought transformative technologies to market during his career, including Stryker’s Mako robot and Intuitive’s Da Vinci.





"Synaptive is thrilled to welcome Chris Marrus to our senior leadership team," stated Cameron Piron, Chief Strategy Officer, President and Founder of Synaptive Medical. "Chris brings a history of introducing groundbreaking technology to the marketplace and shepherding it to become the standard of care. Having been involved in bringing two of the most impactful robots to the medical sector, the first which used MRI ablation technologies for neuro, and with a background in advanced microscopy, it is hard to imagine a more ideal addition to the Synaptive team.”

In his previous role as Chief Commercial Officer at INSIGHTEC, Chris led the global commercialization efforts of the company's Incisionless Neurosurgery Platform.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Synaptive Medical," commented Chris Marrus, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Synaptive Medical. "Synaptive embodies the values of innovation, ingenuity and leadership in the medical technology landscape. I am eager to leverage my experience to propel Synaptive's groundbreaking solutions forward, delivering tangible benefits to healthcare institutions and revolutionizing patient care."

At Synaptive, Chris will oversee the global sales team spanning 16 countries, in addition to spearheading the company’s marketing, product management and clinical applications activities. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in expanding Synaptive's market reach and driving the adoption of its cutting-edge MRI, surgical planning and navigation, robotic automation, digital microscopy and informatics solutions to support neuro, spine, ENT and plastics/reconstructive procedures with the aim of helping healthcare professionals see patients in ways they never have before.

About Synaptive Medical Inc.

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, high growth global medical technology company, solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers patient-centric information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical interventions.