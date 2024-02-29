Verizon declares quarterly dividend on February 29

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2024.



“We are one of the strongest cash generating companies in the industry, and we are proud to have raised our dividend 17 years in a row,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We continue to focus on maximizing value for our shareholders and executing our network-as-a-service strategy.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.0 billion in cash dividend payments in 2023.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

