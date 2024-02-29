DAS Health Expands Reach to Senior Living Organizations with Recent Acquisition

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, a provider of healthcare IT and business solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Agility Holdings, LLC d/b/a vcpi. This significant acquisition expands DAS Health's position into the senior living space, further establishing the company as the preeminent player in healthcare IT and business solutions.

vcpi has long been recognized for its excellence in delivering innovative IT services tailored to the unique needs of the senior living sector. DAS Health's national presence and breadth of service offerings, coupled with the expertise gained through this acquisition, enables the expanded company to provide a full suite of services to its senior living clients. In addition to MSP solutions, DAS Health will extend its cybersecurity, cloud hosting services, integrations, revenue cycle management and other services to the senior living communities, ensuring a robust and secure infrastructure across their entire organization.

The partnership with DAS Health will provide vcpi with access to additional resources, expertise, and support, ensuring the continued growth and success of the company. DAS Health recognizes the value of vcpi’s long-established presence in the senior living space and remains committed to retaining their corporate culture and dedication to client service.

DAS Health's President and CEO, Michelle Jaeger, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "This partnership brings together the unique technology expertise of both of our organizations. While DAS Health has excelled in healthcare solutions in the ambulatory sector, vcpi’s expertise across the senior living space opens new avenues for collaboration and innovation. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers and the shared vision of excellence that unites us."

“As we join forces with DAS Health, we are confident this move will unlock new opportunities and propel us to even greater heights.” Said Zachary Koch, vcpi’s CEO, who will now oversee the DAS MSP division. “Together, we will create a future that reflects the strength of our combined vision.”

Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide advised vcpi on the transaction.

About DAS Health

DAS Health, a Sheridan Capital Partners portfolio company, has been providing Health IT and business solutions and trusted consultation to independent and enterprise physician groups and healthcare systems across North America since 2003, and has been recognized as an Inc 5000 fastest growing company for a record eleven times. Headquartered in Tampa, FL with regional offices in 15 states and an employee presence in over 35 states, DAS delivers excellent Information Technology, managed IT services, cloud hosting, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for tens of thousands of users impacting over 15 million patients nationwide.

