Business Awards UK Celebrates the Pioneers of Financial Technology at the Prestigious 2024 Fintech Awards

HALIFAX, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Fintech Awards. This year's awards spotlight the remarkable contributions and innovations made by companies and individuals in the fintech sector, emphasising their dedication, leadership, and impact in the realm of financial technology.

Business Awards UK 2024 Fintech Awards Winners

CryptoProcessing - Best Cryptocurrency Tech

Verifone - Best B2B Tech

REGnosys - RegTech of the Year

Imaginera - InsurTech of the Year

ACE Money Transfer - Best Fintech App

Capitalixe - Fintech Employer Award

YouLend - LendTech of the Year

Good Lioness - Best Investment Tech

First AML - Best AML/KYC Solution

R3 - Best Blockchain Tech

MillTechFX - Best Trading Tech

Ruleguard - Best Customer Experience

Trading Central - Best AI/ML Tech

finova - Best Banking Tech

MLabs Ltd - Business Growth Award

Creditspring - Fintech Startup of the Year

Vertice - Rising Star Award

@Taxd - Best B2C Tech

Digis - Director of the Year

Fintuity Ltd. - Best Personal Finance Tech

GoCardless - Fintech Innovation Award, Fintech Business of the Year

Claire Maillet, Ziglu - Diversity & Inclusion Award

Business Awards UK 2024 Fintech Awards Finalists

Hazy - Finalist for Best AI/ML Tech

REGnosys - Finalist for Fintech Business of the Year

Imaginera - Finalist for Fintech Employer Award

ACE Money Transfer - Finalist for Best Customer Experience

Ruleguard - Finalist for RegTech of the Year

Trading Central - Finalist for Best Trading Tech

Hokodo - Finalist for LendTech of the Year

Cashflows - Finalist for Best AI/ML Tech

MLabs Ltd - Finalist for Diversity & Inclusion Award

Red Flag Alert - Finalist for Rising Star Award

Creditspring - Finalist for Best Personal Finance Tech

Payrow - Finalist for Best AML/KYC Solution

Vertice - Finalist for Fintech Startup of the Year

@Taxd - Finalist for Fintech Startup of the Year

SDK.finance - Finalist for Best B2B Tech

Digis - Finalist for Business Growth Award

Tiller Technologies - Finalist for Best Fintech App

Fintuity Ltd. - Finalist for Best B2C Tech

Worldpay - Finalist for Best Blockchain Tech

Trading Central - Finalist for Best Investment Tech

Cashflows - Finalist for Fintech Innovation Award

MLabs Ltd - Finalist for Best Customer Experience

Red Flag Alert - Finalist for Director of the Year

Creditspring - Finalist for LendTech of the Year

Payrow - Finalist for Best B2B Tech

Tiller Technologies - Finalist for Director of the Year

Worldpay - Finalist for Best Cryptocurrency Tech

The 2024 Fintech Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of these industry leading companies. From CryptoProcessing's leadership in secure cryptocurrency services for businesses to First AML's innovative approach to AML/KYC solutions, enhancing security and compliance in financial transactions, these winners exemplify innovation in fintech.

This year we've seen some exceptional winners. Verifone, securing Best B2B Tech, is renowned for providing tech-forward, secure payment solutions, earning trust worldwide. Their commitment to empowering clients with advanced systems and data is pivotal in refining customer journeys and accelerating growth.

James Lotz, Managing Director at Verifone, said this:

“We’re honoured to win the B2B Tech’ award at the UK Business Awards 2024! This recognition highlights our commitment to empowering businesses with innovative payment solutions. At Verifone, we believe in more than just technology; it’s about fostering growth, innovation, and support every step of the way. A heartfelt thank you to our exceptional team for their relentless dedication and to our valued clients for entrusting us with their commerce needs. We’re thrilled to continue our journey of shaping a brighter future for businesses worldwide.”

Creditspring, recognised as the Fintech Startup of the Year, is redefining how people manage unexpected expenses. Their innovative approach to lending is setting new standards in the industry, offering a straightforward, risk-free alternative for financial management.

GoCardless have starred this year, winning the Fintech Innovation Award and being crowned Fintech Business of the Year. At the forefront of revolutionising bank payments, GoCardless focus on making payments faster, cheaper, and more secure is transforming the payment experience and leveraging the potential of open banking.

Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer & Managing Director of UK&I at GoCardless said this:

"We're delighted to be named as winner of the Fintech Business of the Year and Fintech Innovation categories. It's wonderful to be recognised for the momentum we continue to build in the market and our continued efforts to help businesses of all sizes to access easier and faster ways to collect their payments."

These companies, along with all the winners and finalists, are not just leading in their respective fields but are also paving the way for future innovations in financial technology. Their creative solutions, strategic leadership, and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the evolution and diversity of the fintech landscape.

We look forward to their continued influence and the new trends they will set in the fintech world. The achievements of these pioneers serve as a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the vital role of fintech innovation in shaping a progressive and inclusive financial environment.

For more information about the 2024 Fintech Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.