Dora Financial Partners with InComm Payments to Provide Cash Deposit Services at Over 88,000 Retail Locations Nationwide

Chelmsford, MA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dora Financial, a marketing and innovation CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) powered by the credit union movement, today announced a partnership with InComm Payments, enabling Dora mobile banking app users to make cash deposits to their Dora accounts at any of the 88,000 retail locations via InComm Payments’ Cash Payments network and technology platform nationwide. Cash load services are eligible only for accounts issued by USAlliance Financial.

To this day, millions of individuals have been excluded from the modern financial landscape due to a lack of access to traditional banking services. Those that are cash-dependent often find themselves facing significant challenges in depositing and managing their cash or paying exorbitant check cashing fees. The new Dora cash deposit feature allows users to instantly add cash to their Dora account, empowering individuals with newfound financial freedom, including paying bills, making online purchases, and securely saving for the future.

"We are constantly striving to empower Dora users with financial tools that meet their unique needs. Our new cash deposit feature is another step towards making banking more inclusive and accessible for everyone," said Kristi Kenworthy, managing director at Dora Financial. “Now, Dora users can easily add cash to their account and participate in the digital economy, enjoying the benefits of modern banking without the traditional limitations.”

“InComm Payments’ Cash Payments Network and account funding technology is perfectly aligned with Dora Financial’s vision of providing access to fair financial services to everyone,” said Mark Smith, Vice President at InComm Payments. “Dora customers will benefit from over 88,000 locations in which to load funds with a simple, secure and convenient solution that’s right at their fingertips.”

Dora’s cash deposit feature is incredibly straightforward and user-friendly. To make a cash deposit, Dora customers securely log into the Dora mobile banking app, select the deposit cash feature, and generate a cash deposit barcode on their phone. They simply present their unique barcode and cash to the cashier at any participating retailer to make their deposit, with funds appearing in their account in real-time.

About Dora Financial:

Dora Financial is the first CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) bilingual neobank strategy powered by the credit union movement. Dora was founded by USALLIANCE Financial in 2021 to serve the 50 million Americans currently not participating in mainstream banking. Dedicated to financial inclusion, the Dora app features a fully bilingual digital banking experience. Dora is currently sponsored by six entities: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) headquartered in St. Paul, MN; Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) in Marlborough, MA; Inclusiv in New York, NY; Department of Labor Federal Credit Union (LCU) in Washington, D.C.; Service Federal Credit Union in Portsmouth, NH; and USALLIANCE Financial in Rye, NY.*

*Cash load services are eligible only for accounts sponsored by USAlliance Financial.



About InComm Payments:

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

