Global Factor IX Drug Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment by Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Factor IX pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Factor IX is produced as a zymogen, an inactive precursor. It is processed to remove the signal peptide, glycosylated and then cleaved by factor XIa of the contact pathway or factor VIIa of the tissue factor pathway to produce a two chain form, where the chains are linked by a disulfide bridge. When activated into factor IXa, in the presence of ca 2+ membrane phospholipids and a factor VIII cofactor, it hydrolases one arginine-isoleucine bond in factor X to form factor Xa. Factor IX is inhibited by antithrombin.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Factor IX pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Factor IX treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Factor IX commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Factor IX collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Factor IX R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Factor IX.



This segment of the Factor IX report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



TNX-832: Tanox

TNX-832 is in a clinical trial for the treatment of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome. Its mechanism of action include inhibition of factor IX and factor X. A humanized version of TNX-832 is in preclinical development as a cancer therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial.



AMA 005: Amarna Therapeutics

AMA 005 is a gene therapy drug its target is factor IX coagulation factor. Its mechanism of action include Factor IX replacements and gene transference. Its therapeutic areas include congenital disorders, Hemic and lymphatic disease. Currently, the drug is in preclinical stage of its clinical trial Tanox.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Factor IX therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Factor IX drugs.



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Factor IX. The companies which have their Factor IX drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase I/II include Tanox.



