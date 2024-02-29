Global Extruded Polystyrene Market Forecast Report to 2028: Easy Recyclability of Polystyrene Products Presents Market Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extruded Polystyrene Market by Application (Foundation, Roof, Wall, Floor & Ceiling), End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The extruded polystyrene market is poised for significant growth, with a projected value of USD 6.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.3% from its 2023 value of USD 5.6 billion. The extruded polystyrene market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by two key factors. One of the main factors is its exceptional thermal insulation capabilities in the construction industry. International initiatives aim to lower building energy consumption, and the extruded polystyrene satisfies strict energy norms and requirements, improving building efficiency. Second, extruded polystyrene exhibits properties such as high compressive strength and moisture resistance, making it a durable material suitable for various applications. These combined forces are propelling the demand for extruded polystyrene in various end-use industries such as residential, commercial, and others.







Foundation segment was the largest application of extruded polystyrene in 2022, in terms of value



The foundation segment is the largest application in the extruded polystyrene market due to its versatile properties. Extruded polystyrene plays a critical role in providing thermal insulation and moisture resistance beneath building foundations. Extruded polystyrene insulation boards are placed below the concrete slab of a building, helping to reduce heat loss, prevent moisture intrusion, and enhance the structural stability of the foundation. This segment's significance is attributed to the ongoing emphasis on energy-efficient construction practices and the need to comply with building codes, where extruded polystyrene plays a vital role in ensuring improved energy performance and durability of buildings. It is widely used in various end-use industries, including residential, commercial, and others, making it the preferred choice for manufacturers and the construction industry seeking a balance between quality and sustainability.



Residential segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of extruded polystyrene market in 2022, in terms of value



The residential segment dominates the extruded polystyrene market due to many vital factors. The residential segment was indeed one of the largest end-use industries for extruded polystyrene due to its extensive applications in residential construction. Extruded polystyrene insulation finds wide use in residential buildings for insulating walls, floors, roofs, and basements. This is a favorably chosen material that contributes to energy efficiency, comfortable indoor conditions, and adherence to building codes because of its outstanding thermal insulating qualities, moisture resistance, and structural support. Extruded polystyrene is also becoming increasingly popular in the residential industry because of changing industry standards and regulatory pressure.



Europe is estimated to be the largest extruded polystyrene market in 2022, in terms of value



Europe held a dominant position in the extruded polystyrene market in 2022, owing to the presence of significant players such as Kingspan Group PLC, BASF SE, Synthos S.A., Ravago S.A., Saint-Gobain, who have strengthened the region's standing in this industry. Europe has a significant market for extruded polystyrene, primarily due to stringent building regulations emphasizing energy efficiency and insulation standards in construction practices across the region. These regulations have driven the widespread adoption of extruded polystyrene in various construction applications, including residential, commercial, and other projects.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





