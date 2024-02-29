Global Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drug Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 50+ Companies and 60+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma.



Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

Dovitinib : Allarity Therapeutics



Dovitinib is a small molecule pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR), vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and other receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Novartis. Dovitinib binds to and inhibits the phosphorylation of type III-V RTKs, such as vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) that promote tumor cell proliferation and survival in certain cancer cells. Currently, the drug is in registered stage of its development for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.



Savolitinib: AstraZeneca/HUTCHMED



Savolitinib is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of the mesenchymal epithelial transition factor, or MET, receptor tyrosine kinase, an enzyme which has been shown to function abnormally in many types of solid tumors. The drug candidate is jointly developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.



Ciforadenant : Corvus Pharmaceuticals



Ciforadenant is a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, a key step in the adenosine pathway leading to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. By precisely targeting and blocking A2A receptors on immune cells, ciforadenant may unleash their cancer-killing properties results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial demonstrated that ciforadenant was active alone and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced, refractory renal cell cancer .Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.



DFF 332: Novartis Pharmaceuticals



DFF 332 is a small molecule that is HIF-2? inhibitors and targets HIF-2?(Endothelial PAS domain-containing protein 1) being developed by Novartis. The drug candidate is administered through oral route. Currently the drug is in Phase I of clinical stage for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma.



Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma. The companies which have their Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Allarity Therapeutics

Phases



The report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drugs.



